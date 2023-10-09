Home

Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 Auction Free Live Streaming: When And How To Watch PKL Players Nilami Live On TV And Online?

Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 Auction Free Live Streaming: The excitement on the mat is going to start shortly with the tenth season of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL). But before the matches get underway, there is an auction that takes place. The auction takes place tonight and there will be a number of big stars going under the hammer. Stars like Pawan Sehrawat, Vikash Kandola, and Fazel Atrachali up for grabs and these are the names that would be most sought-after.

All You Need to Know About PKL Auction 2023

When and Where to Watch PKL Players Auction (Nilami) 2023 Live?

Date and Venue: So the much-awaited auction is scheduled for Monday, October 9, and Tuesday, October 10, 2023. The event will take place in Mumbai.

PKL 2023 Nilami Live Telecast: Fans in India are covered as they can watch live coverage of the PKL auction on TV and online. You can catch the live telecast of the PKL Auction on Star Sports 2 SD, Star Sports 2 HD, and Star Sports First channels.

Timing of Auction: The coverage will commence at 8:30 PM IST on the first day, with a build-up show starting at 8 PM IST.

How to Stream: If you are on the move and cannot catch the action on your Television sets, then you can stream it on Disney+Hotstar.

Player Categories: In the PKL Auction 2023, players will be categorized into four groups: A, B, C, and D. Within each category, they will be further divided into ‘All-Rounders,’ ‘Defenders,’ and ‘Raiders.’

Note: If you want to stay updated with all the LIVE updates then stay hooked to India.com.

