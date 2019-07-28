Live Updates

  • 8:32 PM IST

    With that, it’s an end of the first match. After two wins in which Delhi came on top with slender margins, they have decimated Haryana Steelers with point margin of 20 points.

    FINAL SCORE DEL: 41, HAR: 21
  • 8:21 PM IST

    What a day it has been for this man and Naveen Kumar. Together they have snatched points from the pocket of Haryana’s defence and made a mockery out of them.

    DEL: 38, HAR: 19


  • 8:16 PM IST

    With six minutes to go, Delhi seems in a mood to seal the game right away. A 17-point lead should prove fatal for Haryana Steelers now as their current performance, in no way, can recover the lead.

    DEL: 35, HAR: 18
  • 8:10 PM IST

    In less than 5 minutes Dabang Delhi got Haryana Steelers all-out twice. The first half was more or less balanced, despite Delhi’s lead. But this half is turning out be to a one-way traffic now.

    DEL: 29, HAR: 14
  • 8:07 PM IST

    The second half has been all about Dabang Delhi on every front. They have scored 10 points in less than 8 minutes, while Haryana hs scored only 2 points in second half so far.

    DEL: 25, HAR: 12
  • 8:04 PM IST

    FIRST ALL-OUT

    Dabang Delhi got Haryana Steelers all-out which is also the first of the match. With this development, Delhi increases the lead to 10 points.
    DEL: 22, HAR: 12
  • 8:03 PM IST

    What pressure can do in a crunch situation is what the match witnessed. In a do-or-die raid Haryana raider stepped out of the court and in the very next raid Delhi earned two points. The lead has increased to 8 points now.

    DEL: 19, HAR: 11

  • 7:54 PM IST

    With that the first half comes to an end. Dabang Delhi goes into the tunnel with a 5-point lead over Haryana Steelers.

    DEL: 15, HAR: 10
  • 7:51 PM IST

    We are heading towards the last part of the first half and so far Delhi has been successful in sustaining a lead which is increasing slowly.

    DEL: 14, HAR: 10
  • 7:47 PM IST

    WHATTA PLAYER!!!

    After successful raids, Naveen Kumar took it upon himself to do the defensive duty as well as he conducted a successful super tackle.

    DEL: 11, HAR: 8

LIVE: Pro Kabaddi League 2019, Dabang Delhi KC vs Haryana Steelers Live Score & Updates, JAI vs BEN Match 14: On the second day of Mumbai leg, two North Indian franchises will be locking horns with each other in the first match of the day. Both of them have gotten to a good start and should look to register successive wins today. The Haryana Steelers dominated their opponents for a comprehensive victory while Delhi defeated Telugu Titans and Tamil Thalaivas. In the second game against Thalaivas, they snatched victory from the jaws of their rivals to clinch the game which was a thriller in all aspects.

With Iranian all-rounder Meraj Sheykh and young Naveen Kumar, Delhi boasts a strong raiding unit. Haryana Steelers, on the other hand, owns a strong defensive line and it was evident in their first game where they registered 14 tackle points. Star defender Parveen emerged as a stand-out performer for the Steelers. Thus if Delhi’s raiding department can neutralize Parveen and given how potent their defense stands, they could well fancy their chances to get their third victory on the trot. Star defender Joginder Narwal is probably at his vicious bets at the moment and the Dabang Delhi KC management would be hoping the senior pro continue with his onslaught from the back line.

Dabang Delhi KC vs Haryana Steelers Match Details

Date: July 28, 2019.

Time: 7:30 PM.

Venue: Dome at NSCI SVP Stadium.

Predicted Starting Seven

Dabang Delhi KC: Joginder Singh Narwal (C), Ravinder Pahal, Vishal Mane, Naveen Kumar, Meraj Sheykh, Chandran Ranjit and Anil Kumar.

Haryana Steelers: Dharmaraj Cheralathan (C), Kuldeep Singh, Vikash Khandola/ Prashanth Kumar Rai, Naveen, Selvamani K, Vikas Kale and Parveen.

 