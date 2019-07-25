Live Updates

  • 8:35 PM IST

    From 17-27 down to winning the match 30-29, Dabang Delhi just made the mother of all comebacks. Hope you enjoyed our coverage.

  • 8:34 PM IST

    So it had to come to the last raid to decide the fate of the match. It was do or die raid for Delhi and Naveen Kumar went for it. But, as it happened Tamil Thalaivas’ Manjeet Chillar had stepped out of the court while tackling. Thus Dabang Delhi got the point and snatched victory from the jaws of Tamil Thalaivas.

    DEL: 30, CHE: 29.
  • 8:30 PM IST

    In the last 5 minutes, Tamil Thalaivas have scored 2 points in comparison to Delhi’s 10. Talk about a comeback will you?

    DEL: 29, CHE: 29
  • 8:27 PM IST

    WHATTA TURNAROUND


    Just seconds ago Tamil Thalaivas was flying towards victory, but Delhi seems to have other plans as they made a strong comeback. Super raid, successful tackles Delhi is finding everything in the dying minutes.
    CHE: 29, DEL: 28
  • 8:24 PM IST

    The experienced trio of Manjeet Chillar, Ajay Thakur and Rahul Chaudhury clicked again to help put Tamil Thalaivas a spirited performance.

  • 8:22 PM IST

    Just a little over 4 minutes to go, can Delhi recover or is Chennai heading towards a memorable victory? Let’s find out.

    CHE: 28, DEL: 21

  • 8:16 PM IST

    It has been a complete all-round performance from Tamil Thalaivas.

  • 8:15 PM IST

    Tamil Thalaivas have now taken the control of the game and are edging towards their first victory against Dabang Delhi. Delhi has been trying hard but is failing in those crucial moments. Also, the failure of Ravinder Pahals has cost them dearly.

    CHE: 27, DEL: 19
  • 8:06 PM IST

    The most experienced player of his team, Ravinder Pahal is just having a bad day and his entire team is suffering.

    CHE: 21, DEL: 17
  • 8:03 PM IST

    The battle of stalwarts was won by Rahul Chaudhury as he got the Hawk Ravinder Pahal out. Looks like there will be no stopping Rahul today.

    CHE: 20, DEL: 15

Pro Kabaddi League 2019, Dabang Delhi KC vs Tamil Thalaivas Live Score & Updates, HYD vs DEL Match 9: Matchday 5 in Pro Kabaddi League 2019 will see Dabang Delhi KC and Tamil Thalaivas battle it out at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in the second last game of the Hyderabad leg. Both the teams have beaten Telugu Titans in their respective season opener and should look to pick from where they left in their last outings in their bid to register successive wins.

While the Chennai-based side had registered a comprehensive win, the team from Delhi came on top of a hard-fought battle. Boasted by Rahul Chaudhury’s Super 10 and veteran Manjeet Chillar’s all-round display, the Thalaivas would be riding high on confidence ahead of their second match of this season’s PKL. Dabang Delhi, meanwhile, has every reason to feel invincible after snatching victory from the jaw of their opponents in the last match. The team will expect the young Naveen Kumar to replicate his heroics of the last match, while the experienced defensive duo of Ravinder Pahal and Vishal Mane will have their task cut out against a spirited raiding unit of Tamil Thalaivas. Also, Delhi has never lost to Tamil Thalaivas and would be hoping to extend their perfect record.

Dabang Delhi KC vs Tamil Thalaivas Match Details

Date: July 25, 2019.  

Time: 7:30 PM. 

Venue: Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad.

Predicted starting 7s

Dabang Delhi K.C.: Joginder Singh Narwal (C), Ravinder Pahal, Vishal Mane, Naveen Kumar, Meraj Sheykh, Chandran Ranjit and Anil Kumar.

Tamil Thalaivas: Ajay Thakur (C), Rahul Chaudhari, Shabber Bapu, Ran Singh, Mohit Chillar, Manjeet Chillar and Ajeet.

 