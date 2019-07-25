

















Pro Kabaddi League 2019, Dabang Delhi KC vs Tamil Thalaivas Live Score & Updates, HYD vs DEL Match 9: Matchday 5 in Pro Kabaddi League 2019 will see Dabang Delhi KC and Tamil Thalaivas battle it out at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in the second last game of the Hyderabad leg. Both the teams have beaten Telugu Titans in their respective season opener and should look to pick from where they left in their last outings in their bid to register successive wins.

While the Chennai-based side had registered a comprehensive win, the team from Delhi came on top of a hard-fought battle. Boasted by Rahul Chaudhury’s Super 10 and veteran Manjeet Chillar’s all-round display, the Thalaivas would be riding high on confidence ahead of their second match of this season’s PKL. Dabang Delhi, meanwhile, has every reason to feel invincible after snatching victory from the jaw of their opponents in the last match. The team will expect the young Naveen Kumar to replicate his heroics of the last match, while the experienced defensive duo of Ravinder Pahal and Vishal Mane will have their task cut out against a spirited raiding unit of Tamil Thalaivas. Also, Delhi has never lost to Tamil Thalaivas and would be hoping to extend their perfect record.

Dabang Delhi KC vs Tamil Thalaivas Match Details

Date: July 25, 2019.

Time: 7:30 PM.

Venue: Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad.

Predicted starting 7s

Dabang Delhi K.C.: Joginder Singh Narwal (C), Ravinder Pahal, Vishal Mane, Naveen Kumar, Meraj Sheykh, Chandran Ranjit and Anil Kumar.

Tamil Thalaivas: Ajay Thakur (C), Rahul Chaudhari, Shabber Bapu, Ran Singh, Mohit Chillar, Manjeet Chillar and Ajeet.