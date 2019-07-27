Live Updates

  • 9:46 PM IST

    What a thriller it turned out to be!

    Bengal controlled the match for 38 minutes, but Jaipur came all the guns blazing in the last two minutes to not only recover the lead but take it and win the game. This excitement at its best.

    JAI: 27, BEN: 25
  • 9:41 PM IST

    What a thriller it has turned out to be!!

    With only one raid to go Jaipur is now leading by one point.

  • 9:37 PM IST

    After last match’s super 10, Nabibaksh is showing his tackle skills today. With two consecutive super tackles, he has surely lifted the spirit of Bengal Warriors.

    BEN: 24, JAI: 19
  • 9:33 PM IST

    Just when it looked Jaipur is getting the momentum wit Maninder Singh and Prapanjan out of the court, Nabibaksh got a successful super tackle to help his team’s cause. This match is the ultimate pendulum and will never stop shifting.

    BEN: 22, JAI: 18
  • 9:32 PM IST

    With that successful tackle, Jaipur has gotten Bengal captain Maninder Singh out of the court.

    BEN: 20, JAI: 18
  • 9:28 PM IST

    The momentum has again shifted from bengal towards Jaipur now as they get the most successful raider of the day Prapanjan out of the court.

    BEN: 20, JAI: 17
  • 9:26 PM IST

    Less than 10 minutes to go and despite Bengal having the lead, both the teams look like on equal footing. Also the game hangs in equal balance and cen be won by anyone.

    BEN: 20, JAI: 16
  • 9:22 PM IST

    Slowly but steadily Bengal Warriors are edging ahead. Will they be able to seal this performance with a memorable victory against Jaipur?

    BEN: 20, JAI: 15
  • 9:18 PM IST

    What a play by Bengal captain Maninder Singh. He got his counterpart Dipak Hooda out in the battle of the captains.

    BEN: 18, JAI: 15

  • 9:13 PM IST

    Will it be a successful debut? Let’s find out

Pro Kabaddi League 2019, Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengal Warriors Live Score & Updates, JAI vs BEN Match 13: Having thrashed their opponents in their respective first match, both the teams, Jaipur Pink Panthers and Bengal Warriors, will be roaring to taking the field for the second match on the first day of Mumbai leg. The Pink Panthers defeated arch-rivals U Mumba in their first match by a margin of 21 points. Thanks to a High Five from Amit Hooda and a Super 10 from skipper Deepak Niwas Hooda, Jaipur made sure that U Mumba doesn’t enjoy the satisfaction of taking revenge for the final of PKL season one.

Bengal Warriors, in their first outing of the season, had decimated UP Yoddhas by a point-gap of 31 points. They displayed a matured and balanced performance in all department of the game as Iranian star Mohammad Nabibakhsh completed a Super 10, followed by Maninder Singh’s nine raid points. The defense unit, led by Baldev Singh and Rinku Narwal, was also at the top of their game. With Deepak Niwas Hooda leading the attacks Jaipur and Baldev Singh shouldering the defensive line of Bengal, it will be a key battle that might grace the second encounter of the day.

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengal Warriors Match Details

Date: July 27, 2019.

Time: 8:30 PM.

Venue: Dome at NSCI SVP Stadium.

Predicted Starting Seven

Jaipur Pink Panthers Starting 7: Deepak Niwas Hooda (R), Nilesh Salunke (R), Deepak Narwal (R), Amit Hooda (defender), Sandeep Kumar Dhull (defender), Nitin Rawal (all-rounder), Sachin Narwal (all-rounder).

Bengal Warriors Starting 7: Maninder Singh (R), K Prapanjan (R), Sukesh Hegde (R), Jeeva Kumar (defender), Viraj Vishnu (defender), Vijin Thangadurai (defender), Mohammad Esmail Nabibakhsh (all-rounder).

 