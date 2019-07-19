Pro Kabaddi League 2019: With the Cricket World Cup done and dusted, the focus will shift on the mat where Pro Kabaddi League kicks-off from July 20. In the opening match, Telugu Titans and U Mumba will lock horns. The opening match will be a part of the Hyderabad leg and will be played at Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad.

The seventh season of PKL will see all the teams playing each other in the home of every team for different legs. The tournament will start with the Hyderabad leg and will conclude with the Greater Noida leg on 9th October. The venue for the play-off matches and the final is yet to be decided.

In the following list, we take a look at the complete schedule of all the participating teams.

1. Telugu Titans

Telugu Titans, which is owned by Veera Sports, will look to start their tournament on a high and gain early leads on their home turf. Their best-ever performance has been in season 2 and season 4 where they finished second. Here’s their schedule for this season.

📣 IT’s HERE! 📣 Save the dates, @Telugu_Titans fans! Get your yellow 🔛 and watch #VIVOProKabaddi Season 7, July 20 onwards, only on Star Sports and Hotstar.#IsseToughKuchNahi pic.twitter.com/zYJAKbbgzL — ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) July 14, 2019

2. U Mumba

The 2015-champion will look to replicate their performance of that year and win the season 7 of Pro Kabaddi League. After the tournament opener against Telugu Titans, U Mumba play their next match against Jaipur Pink Panthers on July 22.

3. Patna Pirates

Pardeep Narwal-led Patna Pirates will play their first game of this season against Bengaluru Bulls on the opening day of the tournament. Patna Pirates became the only team in the history of PKL to win the tournament back to back after they won 2016 (January) and 2016 (June) edition.

4. Gujarat Fortune Giants

The new kid on the block, Gujarat Fortune Giants is the latest entrant to Pro Kabaddi League. They first played in the tournament in 2017 and in their very first outing made it to the final. In the next season also they justified their name and played like giants to make it to the final.

Garajne ke liye taiyyar ho jao, Gujarat! 😎 Save the dates and get ready to cheer your men in yellow & red in #VIVOProKabaddi Season 7, July 20 onwards, on Star Sports and Hotstar. #IsseToughKuchNahi pic.twitter.com/3dKWRJY4uc — ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) July 15, 2019

5. Tamil Thalaivas

After two disappointing seasons, Tamil Thalaivas will look to revive their fate and produce a better display. The Chennai-based side, which is co-owned by Sachin Tendulkar play their first game of season seven on July 21 against Telugu Titans.

Our schedule for the Vivo Pro Kabaddi League Season 7 is here! 🤩 Which fixture are you looking forward to the most? 👀#IdhuNammaAatam pic.twitter.com/gZO6s03q6x — Tamil Thalaivas (@tamilthalaivas) June 22, 2019

6. Bengaluru Bulls

One of the most successful teams in Pro Kabaddi League history, Bengaluru Bulls won their PKL title in the last season defeating Gujarat Fortune Giants in the final. They had played final in 2015 edition also, losing to U Mumba in the final.

The wait is over! Here are our fixtures for ProKabaddi Season 7. Mark your calendars as we gear up for our first contest with Patna Pirates on 20th July! Let us know which one are you excited about?#FullChargeMaadi #Champions #VIVOProKabaddi #Kabaddi #KhelKabaddi #LePanga pic.twitter.com/YDt9RMHSR1 — Bengaluru Bulls (@BengaluruBulls) June 23, 2019

7. Bengal Warriors

The Kolkata-based franchise Bengal Warriors have not yet won the tournament but will look to do so when they finally play without their key player from Korea Lee Jang-kun. He was the only player to have played all the six seasons for the team. Bengal Warriors play their first game on July 24 against UP Yoddhas.

🚨 FIXTURES 🚨 Get your chants ready, mark your dates and prepare to roar with the warriors! 🐯 Which matches are you most excited for? 😁#AamarWarriors pic.twitter.com/sq0MQ6PIij — Bengal Warriors (@BengalWarriors) June 21, 2019

8. Jaipur Pink Panthers

The Abhishek Bachchan-owned team were the winners in the inaugural season of Pro Kabaddi League. Their performance in the following seasons dipped as they failed to make it to the playoffs. But after season four they looked an improved side.

9. U.P. Yoddha

The team from Greater Noida who debuted in the season of 2017 has been a constant performer. They made it to the playoffs in their first season. This season they will be coached by Jasveer Singh and Arjun Singh and will play their first match on July 24 against Bengal Warriors.

Battle ready for PKL Season 7 ⚔🛡️ Which game are you most excited for? 👇🏻😋#YoddhaHum #SaansRokSeenaThok #VivoProKabaddi pic.twitter.com/7hUFqzs6Jk — UP YODDHA (@UpYoddha) June 22, 2019

Puneri Paltan

It has been a roller-coaster ride for Puneri Paltan in Pro Kabaddi League. After finishing last in the first two editions, they have made it to the playoffs in every alternative season.

Paltan, here are our fixtures for @ProKabaddi Season 7. Mark your calendars as we gear up for our first contest with @HaryanaSteelers on 22nd July! Let us know which one are you excited about?#PuneriPaltan #VivoProKabaddi #Season7 #Fixtures #LePanga #GheunTak pic.twitter.com/W62U3kQwcp — Puneri Paltan (@PuneriPaltan) June 22, 2019

Haryana Steelers

After making it to the playoffs in their debut season in 2017, Haryana Steelers failed to replicate the same in the next season. They finished at the bottom of the Zone A in the 2018-19 season. They play their first match of season seven on July 22 against Puneri Paltan.

With the league matches concluding by 11th October, the playoffs would begin from 14th. The final will take place on October 19.

