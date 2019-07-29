Live Updates

  • 8:33 PM IST

    But Rahul could not get his team through as he made a rookie error in his last raid. He stepped on to the lobby and gifted Patna a point in the most important juncture.

    FINAL SCORE PAT: 24, TAM: 23
  • 8:30 PM IST

    Rahul is turning it for his team in the dying minutes now. Trailing by 3 points and down with 2 men, he got a successful raid point and kept his team alive.

    PAT: 22, TAM: 20
  • 8:26 PM IST

    That was copybook raid and could be an important one if Thalaivas recover the lead.

    PAT: 22, TAM: 19

  • 8:25 PM IST

    As the game approaches the dying minutes Tamil Thalaivas find themselves trailing. Given the way Patna has defended it will be a daunting task to recover the 4-point lead.

    PAT: 22, TAM: 18
  • 8:16 PM IST

    Two of the best raiders in PKL Ajay Thakur and Rahul Chaudhuri have been successfully kept silent by the Patna defenders in the second half.

    PAT: 20, TAM; 16

  • 8:12 PM IST

    Monu is emerging as the best player in today’s match. A match that has raiders like Rahul Chaudhury and Pardeep Narwal, to emerge as the best raider ahead of them is no mean feat. But that is what Monu has done. Other than that, he also produced a herculean effort to tackle Rahul. It has been a complete all-round performance.

  • 8:07 PM IST

    In a match which has seen points hard to come by, Patna Pirates have been defending with all their might and getting most points form their tackle. The latest victim being the star raider Ajay Thakur of Thalaivas.

    PAT: 14, TAM; 13


  • 8:04 PM IST

    The second half has also started on the same front with both the teams looking to have a defensive approach.

    TAM: 12, PAT: 13

  • 7:58 PM IST

    Well, how good have these two been for their team!!

  • 7:54 PM IST

    With that it’s the end of the first half and no team has been successful to take a lead. It’s 11 point apiece and the second has all to play for. It is surely going to the wires.

LIVE: Pro Kabaddi League 2019, Tamil Thalaivas vs Patna Pirates Live Score & Updates, TAM vs PAT: Tamil Thalaivas will lock horns with Patna Pirates in a match that is being touted as the clash between two best raiders of PKL, Rahul Chaudhury and Pardeep Narwal. The Thalaivas are coming to the match after a heartbreaking defeat in a thriller against Dabang Delhi KC in their last match. An error in the last raid from the experienced Manjeet Chillar had cost them the match. However, they have looked a balanced unit on all fronts and would be hoping to beat Narwal & Co.

Patna Pirates, on the other hand, is riding high on confidence after beating Telugu Titans in their only match of this season so far. The Pirates were brilliant the other night but owe their victory completely to the defensive team. Despite owning one of the best raiders in the form of Pardeep Narwal, the performance of their frontline was below-average at the very least. They would be hoping that raiders take some inspiration from the likes of star defender Hadi Oshtorak and Jaideep and put up a spirited performance against a star-studded Tamil Thalaivas.

Tamil Thalaivas vs Patna Pirates Match Details

Date: July 29, 2019.

Time: 7:30 PM.

Venue: Dome at NSCI SVP Stadium.

Tamil Thalaivas vs Patna Pirates Predicted Starting Seven

Patna Pirates Starting 7: Pardeep Narwal (R), Jang Kun Lee (R), Monu (R), Jaideep (D), Neeraj Kumar (D), Hadi Oshtorak (all-rounder), Vikash Jaglan (all-rounder).