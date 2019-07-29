

















LIVE: Pro Kabaddi League 2019, Tamil Thalaivas vs Patna Pirates Live Score & Updates, TAM vs PAT: Tamil Thalaivas will lock horns with Patna Pirates in a match that is being touted as the clash between two best raiders of PKL, Rahul Chaudhury and Pardeep Narwal. The Thalaivas are coming to the match after a heartbreaking defeat in a thriller against Dabang Delhi KC in their last match. An error in the last raid from the experienced Manjeet Chillar had cost them the match. However, they have looked a balanced unit on all fronts and would be hoping to beat Narwal & Co.

Patna Pirates, on the other hand, is riding high on confidence after beating Telugu Titans in their only match of this season so far. The Pirates were brilliant the other night but owe their victory completely to the defensive team. Despite owning one of the best raiders in the form of Pardeep Narwal, the performance of their frontline was below-average at the very least. They would be hoping that raiders take some inspiration from the likes of star defender Hadi Oshtorak and Jaideep and put up a spirited performance against a star-studded Tamil Thalaivas.

Tamil Thalaivas vs Patna Pirates Match Details

Date: July 29, 2019.

Time: 7:30 PM.

Venue: Dome at NSCI SVP Stadium.

Tamil Thalaivas vs Patna Pirates Predicted Starting Seven

Patna Pirates Starting 7: Pardeep Narwal (R), Jang Kun Lee (R), Monu (R), Jaideep (D), Neeraj Kumar (D), Hadi Oshtorak (all-rounder), Vikash Jaglan (all-rounder).