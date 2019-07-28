

















LIVE: Pro Kabaddi League 2019, U Mumba vs Bengaluru Bulls Live Score & Updates, MUM vs BLR Match 14: In the second game of the day, home team U Mumba will take on Bengaluru Bulls at at the Dome at NSCI SVP Stadium in Mumbai. After defeating Puneri Paltans in the Maharashtrian derby, which was also the opener of Mumbai-leg, the Fazel Atrachali-led side will be banking highly on their confidence. In what was an out and out defensive encounter, Mumbai came out strong against their opponents who were missing their star raider Nitin Tomar. The hosts completed the match with a scoreline of 33-23 and will look to replicate a similar kind of performance. With Sandeep narwal and Fazel Atrachali staging dominating performance, the defensive line looks solid for Mumbai. However, there still remains some work to be done in the raiding department as the attackers have looked kind of depleting in the two outings so far.

The Bengaluru Bulls play after a 6-day gap and will take the mat fresh from their crushing defeat against Gujarat Fortune Giants in their tournament opener. This match will be all about how they bring about the amendments on to their defensive front which looked lackluster in their last outing.

U Mumba vs Bengaluru Bulls Match Details

Date: July 28, 2019.

Time: 7:30 PM.

Venue: Dome at NSCI SVP Stadium.

Predicted Starting Seven

U Mumba: Fazel Atrachali(C), Sandeep Narwal, Surinder Singh, Harendra Kumar, Rohit Baliyan, Dong Geon Lee and Abhishek Singh.

Bengaluru Bulls: Rohit Kumar(C), Pawan Sehrawat, Ashish Sangwan, Mahender Singh, Amit Sheoran, Sumit Singh and Vijay Kumar.