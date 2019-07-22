Live Updates

  • 8:12 PM IST

    Mumbai is looking to recover the lead. They have fought neck to neck in the second half so far and have gained same points their opponents. But will it prove too late as Jaipur Pink Panthers still holds a lead of 13 points.

    JAI: 28, MUM: 15
  • 8:07 PM IST

    U Mumba looks a positive unit in the second half as they are displaying intent which was lacking in the first half. But is it too late for them?

    JAI: 25, MUM: 14
  • 8:00 PM IST

    With that empty raid from U Mumba the first half comes to an end. Jaipur Pink Panthers has earned a huge lead which will require a lot of hard work for Mumbai to recover.

    JAI: 22, MUM: 9
  • 7:53 PM IST

    Surely, not the kind of game they were expecting. But, the good news is Atracheli is back in the play.

    <


    JAI: 16, MUM: 7


  • 7:51 PM IST

    The best thing the Jaipur Pink Panthers has done is to keep U Mumba captain Fazel Atrachali out. He has been in the sidelines for more than 5 minutes and now it is hurting Mumbai quite evidently. Will they be able to make a comeback?

  • 7:45 PM IST

    Jaipur Pink Panthers is taking the game out of reach for U Mumba.

  • 7:43 PM IST

    FIRST ALL-OUT

    The Rajasthan-based side has have a dream start as they get U Mumba all-out in just a few minutes into the start of the game. Also, they are building quite a margin the scoreline.
    JAI: 11. MUM: 3.
  • 7:38 PM IST

    WHAT A START!!

    Jaipur Pink Panthers are off to a perfect start. After a successful first raid which fetched them two points, they have earned the first tackle points of the match.

    JAI: 5, MUM: 2.
  • 7:35 PM IST

    DRAMATIC START


    The first raid saw some drama as U Mumba reviewed the referee’s decision of awarding Pink Panthers two points. They had a successful review and Jaipur was awarded only 2. But what a raid it was from Deepak Hooda.
    JAI 2-0 MUM
  • 7:29 PM IST

    The players have taken the field and the Gachibowli indoor stadium is buzzing with excitement from all corners. Here’s the starting seven of U Mumba.

Pro Kabaddi League 2019, U Mumba vs Pink Panthers LIVE from Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad: In what will be a repeat of the final of Pro Kabaddi League season one, U Mumba and Jaipur Pink Panthers will lock horns in the fifth match of PKL 2019. Having won the first game against Telugu Titans, the Mumbai-based side will look to register their second victory of the season. The Pink Panthers, on the other hand, will be playing their first game of this year and would be well aware of the task in hand against U Mumba, one of the most successful units in Pro Kabaddi history.

After a comprehensive victory in their first match, the Fazel Atracheli-led side will look to continue with their momentum. They will hope their last match’s heroes, Abhishek Singh, Sandeep Narwal and the captain himself, replicate the same form against their opponents today.

Led by a new captain in the form of Deepak Niwas Hooda, the Jaipur-based team wears a new look with the inclusion of Nilesh Salunke and Deepak Narwal in the raiding unit. They have also roped in Nitin Rawal who looks an exciting buy and could provide the much-needed balance in all-rounders’ department of the team.

U Mumba vs Pink Panthers Match Details

Date: July 23, 2019.

Time: 7:30 PM.

Venue: Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad.

Predicted Playing Seven

Puneri Paltan: PO Surjeet Singh(C), Girish Maruti Ernak, Nitin Tomar, Manjeet, Pawan Kumar Kadian, Sagar B Krishna and Shubham Shinde

Haryana Steelers: Dharmaraj Cheralathan(C), Kuldeep Singh, Vikash Khandola, Prashanth Kumar Rai, Selvamani K, Vikas Kale and Parveen.