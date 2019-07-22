

















Pro Kabaddi League 2019, U Mumba vs Pink Panthers LIVE from Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad: In what will be a repeat of the final of Pro Kabaddi League season one, U Mumba and Jaipur Pink Panthers will lock horns in the fifth match of PKL 2019. Having won the first game against Telugu Titans, the Mumbai-based side will look to register their second victory of the season. The Pink Panthers, on the other hand, will be playing their first game of this year and would be well aware of the task in hand against U Mumba, one of the most successful units in Pro Kabaddi history.

After a comprehensive victory in their first match, the Fazel Atracheli-led side will look to continue with their momentum. They will hope their last match’s heroes, Abhishek Singh, Sandeep Narwal and the captain himself, replicate the same form against their opponents today.

Led by a new captain in the form of Deepak Niwas Hooda, the Jaipur-based team wears a new look with the inclusion of Nilesh Salunke and Deepak Narwal in the raiding unit. They have also roped in Nitin Rawal who looks an exciting buy and could provide the much-needed balance in all-rounders’ department of the team.

U Mumba vs Pink Panthers Match Details

Date: July 23, 2019.

Time: 7:30 PM.

Venue: Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad.

Predicted Playing Seven

