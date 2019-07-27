Live Updates

  • 8:36 PM IST

    With that, it’s the end of today’s first match. U Mumba has won the maha derby. What a game it was for Sandeep Narwal and also Fazel Atrachali was in his usual self.

    MUM: 33, PUN: 23
  • 8:30 PM IST
    After a moment of brilliance from Puneri Paltans which looked like the initiation of a comeback, U Mumba has again taken the momentum.

    MUM: 33, PUN: 21
  • 8:23 PM IST

    Is that a task too tough for the Paltans?

  • 8:23 PM IST

    In the dying minutes, Pune is staging a comeback. They have reduced U Mumba to four men and the momentum has also shifted towards them. Can they do it? We have seen some spirited comebacks this season are we going to see another?

    MUM: 30, PUN: 21

  • 8:19 PM IST

    It’s not only the raiders but the entire U Mumba team that has come to the party now.

    MUM: 28, PUN: 19

  • 8:14 PM IST

    What a super tackle it was!! Surjeet Singh was all by his own as he grappled the Mumbai raider to help his team cut down the lead by two points.

    MUM: 21, PUN: 15


  • 8:11 PM IST

    At the end of the first half the game was hanging in equal balance. But with just 8 minutes of play in the second half, U Mumba has gained a lead of almost 10 points now. What a turnaround it has been for the Anup Kumar-coached side.

    MUM: 21, PUN: 12
  • 8:06 PM IST

    Pune seems to be fading away as they are conducting empty raids one after another. Also, in defence they are allowing U Mumba to get away with points easily.

    MUM: 18, PUN: 11
  • 8:03 PM IST

    ALL-OUT


    The game which had both the teams neck to neck, now sees U Mumba edging over their opponents. Only 2 minutes have gone by in the second half, can Puneri Paltan make a comeback or is Mumbai heading to a victory in Maha derby?
    MUM:15, PUN: 10

  • 7:58 PM IST

    With that successful do-or-die raid from U Mumba, the first half has come to an end. Mumbai has a slight edge over Pune, but the Paltans would know its nothing and that game is still wide open.

    MUM: 11, PUN: 9

Pro Kabaddi League 2019, U Mumba vs Puneri Paltan Live Score & Updates, MUM vs PUN Match 12: In what will be the first match of the Mumbai Leg in this season’s Pro Kabaddi League, home team U Mumba will clash against Puneri Paltan at the NSCI SVP Stadium. The Mumbai side will walk into this game after a gap of five days. In the last match against Jaipur Pink Panthers, their dismal performance had raised the eyebrows of many. The defense was all over as they succumbed to a crushing 21-point defeat. The Fazel Atrachali-led side will look to revive their fate and their weakness in defense in the much-anticipated inaugural Marathi derby of the season.

Puneri Paltan will also be taking the field after a defeat against Haryana Steelers in the last match. However, they will be boosted by the return of their star raider Nitin Tomar who missed out the match against Haryana due to a muscle pull. They would also look to amend their depleting defensive unit and hope the skipper and mainstay in the backline Surjeet Singh put up a spirited performance tonight. In their last outing, Singh and star defender Girish Ernak could manage only one tackle point between themselves.

U Mumba vs Puneri Paltan Match Details

Date: July 27, 2019.

Time: 7:30 PM.

Venue: Dome at NSCI SVP Stadium.

Predicted Starting 7s

Puneri Paltan Starting 7: Nitin Tomar (R), Darshan Kaidan (R), R Sriram (R), Surjeet Singh (defender), Hadi Tajik (defender), Girish Maruti (defender), Sagar Krishna (all-rounder).

U Mumba Starting 7: Rohit Baliyan (R), Athul MS (R), Abhishek Singh (R), Farhad Milaghardan (all-rounder), Sandeep Narwal (all-rounder), Surender Singh (defender), Fazel Atrachali (defender).

 