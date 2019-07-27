

















Pro Kabaddi League 2019, U Mumba vs Puneri Paltan Live Score & Updates, MUM vs PUN Match 12: In what will be the first match of the Mumbai Leg in this season’s Pro Kabaddi League, home team U Mumba will clash against Puneri Paltan at the NSCI SVP Stadium. The Mumbai side will walk into this game after a gap of five days. In the last match against Jaipur Pink Panthers, their dismal performance had raised the eyebrows of many. The defense was all over as they succumbed to a crushing 21-point defeat. The Fazel Atrachali-led side will look to revive their fate and their weakness in defense in the much-anticipated inaugural Marathi derby of the season.

Puneri Paltan will also be taking the field after a defeat against Haryana Steelers in the last match. However, they will be boosted by the return of their star raider Nitin Tomar who missed out the match against Haryana due to a muscle pull. They would also look to amend their depleting defensive unit and hope the skipper and mainstay in the backline Surjeet Singh put up a spirited performance tonight. In their last outing, Singh and star defender Girish Ernak could manage only one tackle point between themselves.

U Mumba vs Puneri Paltan Match Details

Date: July 27, 2019.

Time: 7:30 PM.

Venue: Dome at NSCI SVP Stadium.

Predicted Starting 7s

Puneri Paltan Starting 7: Nitin Tomar (R), Darshan Kaidan (R), R Sriram (R), Surjeet Singh (defender), Hadi Tajik (defender), Girish Maruti (defender), Sagar Krishna (all-rounder).

U Mumba Starting 7: Rohit Baliyan (R), Athul MS (R), Abhishek Singh (R), Farhad Milaghardan (all-rounder), Sandeep Narwal (all-rounder), Surender Singh (defender), Fazel Atrachali (defender).