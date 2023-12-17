Home

Pro Kabaddi League 2023: Ajith Kumar’s 16-Point Show Helps Jaipur Pink Panthers Register Thrilling Win Vs Patna Pirates

Jaipur Pink Panthers trailed Patna Pirates in the first half but a strong comeback in the second saw them go home with a 29-28 victory.

Action during Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Patna Pirates match in PKL 2023. (Image: PKL)

Pune: Patna Pirates raced away with an eight-point lead in the first half, however, the Jaipur Pink Panthers clawed their way back in the second half and pulled off a gripping 29-28 victory in the Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 on Sunday. Raider V Ajith Kumar was the star of the night with 14 raid points and two tackle points.

Sachin effected a raid and Ankit carried out a tackle point as the Pirates inched ahead at 2-0 in the 5th minute. After a few empty raids from both sides, Ankit tackled Bhavani Rajput and Sandeep Kumar carried out a DO OR DIE raid to help the Pirates take a decent lead at 6-1 in the 10th minute. Moments later, the Pirates further extended their lead after inflicting the first ALL OUT of the match.

Defender Sajin Chandrasekar upped his game as the Pirates raced away with a 10-point lead at 13-3 in the 13th minute. Arjun Deshwal pulled off a brilliant raid to take out Krishan and Sajin Chandrasekar, but the Pirates still held the advantage at 14-7 in the 18th minute. Deshwal tried to reduce the gap between the two sides, but the Pirates’ defence unit showcased top form. Sachin pulled off another raid in the 19th minute as the Pirates led 16-8 at the end of the first half.

Sandeep Kumar effected a couple of raids in the opening minutes of the second half as the Pirates continued to hold momentum at 18-10 in the 24th minute. Sachin carried out a brilliant raid and reduced the Panthers to just two members on the mat in the 26th minute. V Ajith Kumar took out Ankit and Sandeep Kumar to record a SUPER RAID, but the Pirates still stayed ahead at 22-15 in the 29th minute.

V Ajith Kumar scored a tackle and raid point to help the Panthers inch closer to the Pirates’ score at 18-22 in the 31st minute. Ankush tackled Sandeep Kumar as the Panthers reduced the gap between the two sides even more. Moments later, the Panthers inflicted an ALL OUT to level the scores at 24-24. Thereafter, both sides played out a neck-to-neck battle and were locked at 26-26 when just 90 seconds were remaining on the clock.

Ajith Kumar pulled off a brilliant raid to take out Neeraj Kumar & Sajin Chandrasekar and hand a three-point lead to his team at 29-26. Thereafter, Bhavani Rajput ran down the clock on the final raid of the match and ensured that the Panthers walked off with a thrilling one-point victory.

