Pro Kabaddi League 2023: ‘Arjuna Award Has Given Me Huge Boost,’ Says Telugu Titans Captain Pawan Sehrawat

Pawan Sehrawat scored a Super 10 to help Telugu Titans secure their maiden PKL 2023 win. Titans defeated Haryana Steelers.

Pawan Sehrawat in action for Telugu Titans in Pro Kabaddi League 2023. (Image: PKL)

Chennai: Telugu Titans captain Pawan Sehrawat expressed that the prestigious Arjuna Award gave him a huge boost after he recorded a Super 10 to help his team register a thrilling 37-36 over Haryana Steelers in a Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 match in Chennai on Friday. The high-flying Sehrawat has also been bestowed with the Arjuna Award recently.

“The Arjuna Award is the biggest award for all sportspersons in India and the Award has given me a huge boost to perform even better. And also, the fans in Chennai have welcomed me with open arms. I couldn’t play much for the Tamil Thalaivas last season, but the team’s fans have still showered me with love,” Sehrawat said.

Telugu Titans’s victory over Haryana Steelers was their first victory in PKL Season 10. Sehrawat stated that the team has to prepare well for the rest of the games as well, “We are certainly happy with the win, but it’s a long season. We’ll prepare well for the other games as well,” he added.

Titans’ defence unit put up an excellent display to support their captain with 18 tackle points in the match. When asked about the team’s defence, Sehrawat said, “Our defence unit is still not playing at its best. The unit didn’t even give me a single point during a practice session on Thursday.”

“I carried out 30 unsuccessful raids against our defenders. So they can certainly play at an even better level,” he added. Titans are placed at the bottom of the 12-team league with just one win from six games.

Meanwhile, Bengal Warriors will be hoping to get back into form against U Mumba on Sunday. The Warriors went down to Puneri Paltan and settled for a tie against UP Yoddhas in their previous two games. U Mumba have registered victories against Patna Pirates and Tamil Thalaivas in their last two games.

