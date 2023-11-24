Pro Kabaddi League 2023: Bengal Warriors Match Schedule, Fixtures, Full List Venues, Date and Time for PKL 10

Home

New Delhi: Bengal Warriors will look to better their performance from last season when they on Bengaluru Bulls in their Pro Kabaddi 2023 campaign opener on December 5 at The Arena by TransStadia in Ahmedabad. Baring PKL 7, where they emerged champions, and PKL 3 and 5, Bengal Warriors never finished in the top four and would like to change their statistics this time. They made some good buys in the PKL 10 player’s auction, ensuring the services of Maninder Singh (Indian raider) for Rs. 2.12 crore using the final bid match option. Netaji Indoor Stadium will act as the home venue for Bengal Warriors between February 9 and 14.

Bengal Warriors Complete Schedule For Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023

December 4: Bengaluru Bulls vs Bengal Warriors – The Arena by TransStadia, Ahmedabad

December 7: Bengal Warriors vs Jaipur Pink Panthers – The Arena by TransStadia, Ahmedabad

December 10: Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas – Sree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru

December 12: Bengal Warriors vs Patna Pirates – Sree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru

December 16: Puneri Paltan vs Bengal Warriors – Balewadi Sports Complex, Pune

December 18: Bengal Warriors vs UP Yoddhas – Balewadi Sports Complex, Pune

December 24: U Mumba vs Bengal Warriors – SDAT Indoor Stadium, Chennai

December 25: Bengal Warriors vs Dabang Delhi KC – SDAT Indoor Stadium, Chennai

December 31: Gujarat Giants vs Bengal Warriors – Noida Indoor Stadium, Noida

January 7: Bengal Warriors vs Haryana Steelers – DOME by NSCI, Mumbai

January 9: Telugu Titans vs Bengal Warriors – DOME by NSCI, Mumbai

January 13: UP Yoddhas vs Bengal Warriors – SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur

January 15: Bengal Warriors vs Bengaluru Bulls – SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur

January 22: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengal Warriors- Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad

January 26: Patna Pirates vs Bengal Warriors- Patliputra Indoor Stadium, Patna

January 29: Haryana Steelers vs Bengal Warriors – Patliputra Indoor Stadium, Patna

February 2: Dabang Delhi KC vs Bengal Warriors – Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi

February 9: Bengal Warriors vs Gujarat Giants – Netaji Indoor Stadium, Kolkata

February 10: Bengal Warriors vs Telugu Titans – Netaji Indoor Stadium, Kolkata

February 12: Bengal Warriors vs U Mumba – Netaji Indoor Stadium, Kolkata

February 14: Bengal Warriors vs Puneri Paltan, Match 121 – Netaji Indoor Stadium, Kolkata

February 18: Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengal Warriors – Tau Devilal Indoor Stadium, Panchkula

Bengal Warriors Complete Squad For Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 Season 10

Akshay Bodake, Akshay Bharat Bhoir, Suyon Baban Gaikar, Shubham Shinde, Nitin Kumar, R Guhan, Vaibhav Bhausaheb Garje, Aslam Thambi, Parshant Kumar, Maninder Singh, Chai-Ming Chang, Akshay Kumar, Vishwas S, Nitin Rawal, and Shrikant Jadhav.

