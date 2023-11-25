Pro Kabaddi League 2023: Bengaluru Bulls Match Schedule, Fixtures, Full List Venues, Date and Time for PKL 10

Home

Pro Kabaddi League 2023 Bengaluru Bulls Team Match Schedule: Get the full fixtures of PKL Season 10 with city venues and match dates and time table.

New Delhi: The Bengaluru Bulls will play their first league game at the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 season 10 against the Gujarat Giants on December 3. The Arena by TransStadia in Ahmedabad will host the match between the two tough sides.

The winner of season 6 has been one of the most consistent teams in terms of reaching the PKL playoffs. The Bengaluru Bulls also finished third on the points table in the last PKL season.

The Bulls are known for their aggressive and fearless style of play, which has earned them a reputation as one of the most exciting teams to watch in the PKL. The team has several talented players in both raiding and defending positions.

Let’s take a look at the Bengaluru Bulls matches in the upcoming edition of the PKL 2023 season 10:

December 3: Gujarat Giants vs Bengaluru Bulls, The Arena by TransStadia, Ahmedabad.

Gujarat Giants vs Bengaluru Bulls, The Arena by TransStadia, Ahmedabad. December 4: Bengaluru Bulls vs Bengaluru Bulls, The Arena by TransStadia, Ahmedabad.

Bengaluru Bulls vs Bengaluru Bulls, The Arena by TransStadia, Ahmedabad. December 8: Bengaluru Bulls vs Dabang Delhi KC, Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru.

Bengaluru Bulls vs Dabang Delhi KC, Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru. December 9: Bengaluru Bulls vs Haryana Steelers, Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru.

Bengaluru Bulls vs Haryana Steelers, Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru. December 11: Bengaluru Bulls vs UP Yoddhas, Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru.

Bengaluru Bulls vs UP Yoddhas, Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru. December 13: Bengaluru Bulls vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru.

Bengaluru Bulls vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru. December 20: Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls, Badminton Hall in Balewadi Sports Complex, Pune.

Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls, Badminton Hall in Balewadi Sports Complex, Pune. December 24: Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans, SDAT Multi-Purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai.

Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans, SDAT Multi-Purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai. December 29: UP Yoddhas vs Bengaluru Bulls, Noida Indoor Stadium, Noida.

UP Yoddhas vs Bengaluru Bulls, Noida Indoor Stadium, Noida. December 31: Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengaluru Bulls, Noida Indoor Stadium, Noida.

Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengaluru Bulls, Noida Indoor Stadium, Noida. January 5: U Mumba vs Bengaluru Bulls, Dome by NSCI, Mumbai.

U Mumba vs Bengaluru Bulls, Dome by NSCI, Mumbai. January 8: Bengaluru Bulls vs Patna Pirates, Dome by NSCI, Mumbai.

Bengaluru Bulls vs Patna Pirates, Dome by NSCI, Mumbai. January 15: Bengal Warriors vs Bengaluru Bulls, SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur.

Bengal Warriors vs Bengaluru Bulls, SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur. January 19: Telugu Titans vs Bengaluru Bulls, Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad.

Telugu Titans vs Bengaluru Bulls, Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad. January 21: Bengaluru Bulls vs Tamil Thalaivas, Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad.

Bengaluru Bulls vs Tamil Thalaivas, Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad. January 28: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengaluru Bulls, Patliputra Indoor Stadium, Patna.

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengaluru Bulls, Patliputra Indoor Stadium, Patna. January 31: Patna Pirates vs Bengaluru Bulls, Patliputra Indoor Stadium, Patna.

Patna Pirates vs Bengaluru Bulls, Patliputra Indoor Stadium, Patna. February 4: Bengaluru Bulls vs U Mumba, Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi.

Bengaluru Bulls vs U Mumba, Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi. February 7: Bengaluru Bulls vs Puneri Paltan, Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi.

Bengaluru Bulls vs Puneri Paltan, Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi. February 11: Bengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Giants, Netaji Indoor Stadium, Kolkata.

Bengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Giants, Netaji Indoor Stadium, Kolkata. February 18: Dabang Delhi KC vs Bengaluru Bulls, Tau Devilal Indoor Stadium, Panchkula.

Dabang Delhi KC vs Bengaluru Bulls, Tau Devilal Indoor Stadium, Panchkula. February 21: Haryana Steelers vs Bengaluru Bulls, Tau Devilal Indoor Stadium, Panchkula.

Here is the Bengaluru Bulls full squad for the upcoming edition of the PKL season 13:

Bharat Vikash Khandola Monu Piotr Pamulak Abhishek Singh Bant Neeraj Narwal Sushil Akshit Surjeet Singh Vishal Rakshith Ponparthiban Subramanian Saurabh Nandal Aman Sunder Yash Hooda Md. Liton Ali Aditya Powar Parteek, Arulnanthababu Ankit Rohit Kumar Ran Singh Sachin Narwal.

