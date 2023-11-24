Home

Pro Kabaddi League 2023: Gujarat Giants Match Schedule, Fixtures, Full List Venues, Date and Time for PKL 10

Pro Kabaddi League 2023 Gujarat Giants Team Match Schedule: Get the full fixtures of PKL Season 10 with city venues and match dates and time table.

New Delhi: One of India’s most loved sports, Kabaddi, will be back soon with the 10th season of the Pro Kabaddi League, which begins in Ahmedabad. And ahead of the big day, Ahmedabad and Gujarat’s team, the Adani Sportsline-owned Gujarat Giants, have announced Fazel Atrachali as the captain for the side while Rohit Gulia is the vice-captain. The team is coached by the astute tactician and experienced coach Ram Mehar Singh.

The Gujarat Giants have been finalists twice, in 2017 and 2018, and will be keen to join an elite group of teams by bagging the prestigious PKL title. Co-incidentally, in the 2017 campaign, Fazel was part of the Giants squad that reached the final. The 31-year-old defender has been a two-time winner of the PKL and a three-time Asian Games medallist, and will use all his experience at the highest level to lead the charge for the Giants.

Let’s take a look at the Gujarat Giants’ all fixtures for the Pro Kabaddi 2023 season 10:

December 2: Gujarat Giants vs Telugu Titans, The Arena by TransStadia, Ahmedabad

Gujarat Giants vs Bengaluru Bulls, The Arena by TransStadia, Ahmedabad

Gujarat Giants vs U Mumba, The Arena by TransStadia, Ahmedabad

Gujarat Giants vs Patna Pirates, The Arena by TransStadia, Ahmedabad

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Gujarat Giants, Sree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru

Haryana Steelers vs Gujarat Giants, Balewadi Sports Complex, Pune

Gujarat Giants vs UP Yoddhas, SDAT Indoor Stadium, Chennai

Tamil Thalaivas vs Gujarat Giants, SDAT Indoor Stadium, Chennai

Gujarat Giants vs Bengal Warriors, Noida Indoor Stadium, Noida

Gujarat Giants vs Dabang Delhi K.C., Noida Indoor Stadium, Noida

Telugu Titans vs Gujarat Giants, DOME by NSCI, Mumbai

Puneri Paltan vs Gujarat Giants, SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur

Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Gujarat Giants, Match 76 – SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur

Gujarat Giants vs Puneri Paltan, Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad

U Mumba vs Gujarat Giants, Patliputra Indoor Stadium, Patna

Patna Pirates vs Gujarat Giants, Patliputra Indoor Stadium, Patna

Gujarat Giants vs Haryana Steelers, Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi

Gujarat Giants vs Tamil Thalaivas, Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi

Bengal Warriors vs Gujarat Giants, – Netaji Indoor Stadium, Kolkata

Bengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Giants, Netaji Indoor Stadium, Kolkata

UP Yoddhas vs Gujarat Giants, Tau Devilal Indoor Stadium, Panchkula

Gujarat Giants vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, Tau Devilal Indoor Stadium, Panchkula

Here is the Gujarat Giants’ full squad for the upcoming edition of the PKL season 13:

Fazel Atrachali Vikas Jaglan Sourav Gulia Deepak Rajender Singh, Rohit Gulia, Parteek Dahiya, Jitendar Yadav, Nitesh, Jagdeep, Ravi Kumar, Sombir, Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh, Sonu, Rakesh, Manuj, Arkam Shaikh, More GB, Balaji D.

