Pro Kabaddi League 2023: Haryana Steelers Produce Defensive Masterclass To Outsmart Bengal Warriors In PKL Season 10

Haryana Steelers produced a defensive masterclass to beat the Bengal Warriors 41-35

New Delhi: The Haryana Steelers produced a defensive masterclass to beat the Bengal Warriors 41-35 at the DOME by NSCI in Mumbai. Mohit Nandal, Jaideep Dahiya, and Mohit combined for 12 tackle points, which proved to be the difference between the sides on the day.

The game truly kicked off with a SUPER RAID by Maninder in the third minute of the game, as the Warriors took a slender early lead. For the better part of the next 15 minutes though, the Steelers kept the Warriors’ lead man quiet, not allowing him a single raid point. At the same time, their own raiders kept picking away the points to take them up on points.

The Warriors defence stepped up in the dying minutes, chipping away at their opponents’ numbers, and soon enough Maninder went in to clean up and inflict the first ALL OUT of the game. The Warriors went into halftime with a 17-13 lead.

It didn’t take the Steelers long to hit back in the second half, a blitz of raiding by Vinay helping them inflict an ALL OUT of their own and take a two points lead. The game was end-to-end, neither side willing to back down, or able to race ahead. The sides were level on points entering the final quarter of the game.

In the final period though the Warriors raiders put the pressure on the Steelers to reduce their numbers. It took a series of SUPER TACKLES for them to not just stave off the ALL OUT but also hold a valuable one-point lead. It made a huge difference, and having just come on as a substitute, Siddharth Desai racked up a SUPER RAID with his first of the evening, to extend that lead.

It set up a brilliant end to the game, where the Steelers battled hard defensively to keep their lead, despite losing numbers, and the Warriors trying to get an all out to put them in control. That never arrived, the Steelers defence holding firm, initiating SUPER TACKLES and keeping their lead. In the final minute, Shivam Patare’s SUPER RAID gave them a seven-point lead with three men on the mat. They held out to take the win

