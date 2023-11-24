Pro Kabaddi League 2023: Haryana Steelers Match Schedule, Fixtures, Full List Venues, Date and Time For PKL 10

Home

Haryana Steelers Complete Schedule For PKL 2023 - All you need to know.

New Delhi: Having finished the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 9 at seventh position, Haryana Steelers will aim to better their last year’s show when they start their campaign against UP Yoddhas on December 9 at The Arena by TransStadia in Ahmedabad. With coach Manpreet Singh by their side, Haryana Steelers will go no less than the coveted PKL trophy this time. Manpreet has a strong track record as he guided Gujarat Giants to back-to-back finals in fifth and sixth seasons. The Tau Devilal Indoor Stadium in Panchkula will be Haryana Steelers’ home venue and will host Patna Pirates, U Mumba, Puneri Paltan, and Bengaluru Bulls from February 16 – 21.

Haryana Steelers Complete Schedule For Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023

December 6: UP Yoddhas vs Haryana Steelers – The Arena by TransStadia, Ahmedabad

December 9: Bengaluru Bulls vs Haryana Steelers – Sree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru.

December 10: Dabang Delhi KC vs Haryana Steelers – Sree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru.

December 15: Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers – Balewadi Sports Complex, Pune.

December 19: Haryana Steelers vs Gujarat Giants – Balewadi Sports Complex, Pune.

December 22: Haryana Steelers vs Telugu Titans – SDAT Indoor Stadium, Chennai.

December 25: Tamil Thalaivas vs Haryana Steelers – SDAT Indoor Stadium, Chennai.

December 29: Patna Pirates vs Haryana Steelers – Noida Indoor Stadium, Noida.

January 3: Haryana Steelers vs Jaipur Pink Panthers – Noida Indoor Stadium, Noida.

January 7: Bengal Warriors vs Haryana Steelers – DOME by NSCI, Mumbai

January 10: U Mumba vs Haryana Steelers – DOME by NSCI, Mumbai

January 14: Haryana Steelers vs Tamil Thalaivas – SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur

January 17: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Haryana Steelers – SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur

January 22: Telugu Titans vs Haryana Steelers – Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad

January 24: Haryana Steelers vs Dabang Delhi KC – Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad

January 29: Haryana Steelers vs Bengal Warriors – Patliputra Indoor Stadium, Patna

February 2: Gujarat Giants vs Haryana Steelers – Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi

February 9: Haryana Steelers vs UP Yoddhas – Netaji Indoor Stadium, Kolkata

February 16: Haryana Steelers vs Patna Pirates – Tau Devilal Indoor Stadium, Panchkula

February 17: Haryana Steelers vs U Mumba – Tau Devilal Indoor Stadium, Panchkula

February 19: Haryana Steelers vs Puneri Paltan – Tau Devilal Indoor Stadium, Panchkula

February 21: Haryana Steelers vs Bengaluru Bulls – Tau Devilal Indoor Stadium, Panchkula

Haryana Steelers Complete Squad For Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 Season 10

Chandran Ranjit, Harsh, Sunny, Hasan Balbool, Ghanshyam Magar, Rahul Sethpal, Himanshu Chaudhary, K Prapanjan, Siddharth Desai, Monu, Vinay, Jaideep, Ravindra Chauhan, Mohit, Mohit, Naveen, Hardeep, Jaya Soorya NS, Vishal S. Tate, Shivam Anil Patare, and Ashish.

