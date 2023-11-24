Home

Sports

Pro Kabaddi League 2023: Jaipur Pink Panthers Match Schedule, Fixtures, Full List Venues, Date and Time for PKL 10

Pro Kabaddi League 2023: Jaipur Pink Panthers Match Schedule, Fixtures, Full List Venues, Date and Time for PKL 10

Jaipur Pink Panthers Match Schedule: Get the full fixtures of PKL Season 10 with city venues and match dates and time table.

Pro Kabaddi League 2023: Jaipur Pink Panthers Match Schedule, Fixtures, Full List Venues, Date and Time for PKL 10

New Delhi: Jaipur Pink Panthers are one of the prominent teams in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) and have been a force to be reckoned with in previous seasons. This time, they will face Puneri Paltan in the season opener of the PKL season 13 on December 5.

Trending Now

The franchise will host their home matches against the Telugu Titans, Puneri Paltan, U Mumba, and Haryana Steelers at home. The Jaipur leg will be played at the SMS Indoor Stadium on January 12 and 17.

You may like to read

The Panthers are two-time title winners who will enter PKL season 10 as the defending champions.

Let’s take a look at the Jaipur Pink Panthers’ matches in the upcoming edition of the PKL 2023 season 10:

December 4: Puneri Paltan vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, The Arena by TransStadia, Ahmedabad

Puneri Paltan vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, The Arena by TransStadia, Ahmedabad December 7: Bengal Warriors vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, The Arena by TransStadia, Ahmedabad

Bengal Warriors vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, The Arena by TransStadia, Ahmedabad December 11: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Gujarat Giants, Sree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Gujarat Giants, Sree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru December 13: Bengaluru Bulls vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, Sree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru

Bengaluru Bulls vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, Sree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru December 17: Patna Pirates vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, Balewadi Sports Complex, Pune

Patna Pirates vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, Balewadi Sports Complex, Pune December 20: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs UP Yoddhas, Balewadi Sports Complex, Pune

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs UP Yoddhas, Balewadi Sports Complex, Pune December 23: Tamil Thalaivas vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, SDAT Indoor Stadium, Chennai

Tamil Thalaivas vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, SDAT Indoor Stadium, Chennai December 27: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Dabang Delhi K.C., SDAT Indoor Stadium, Chennai

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Dabang Delhi K.C., SDAT Indoor Stadium, Chennai January 3: Haryana Steelers vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, Noida Indoor Stadium, Noida

Haryana Steelers vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, Noida Indoor Stadium, Noida January 6: U Mumba vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, DOME by NSCI, Mumbai

U Mumba vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, DOME by NSCI, Mumbai January 12: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Telugu Titans, SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Telugu Titans, SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur January 13: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan, SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan, SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur January 15: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs U Mumba, SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs U Mumba, SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur January 17: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Haryana Steelers, SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Haryana Steelers, SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur January 22: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengal Warriors, Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengal Warriors, Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad January 28: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengaluru Bulls, Patliputra Indoor Stadium, Patna

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengaluru Bulls, Patliputra Indoor Stadium, Patna January 31: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Tamil Thalaivas, Patliputra Indoor Stadium, Patna

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Tamil Thalaivas, Patliputra Indoor Stadium, Patna February 5: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Patna Pirates, Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Patna Pirates, Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi February 7: Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi

Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi February 12: UP Yoddhas vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, Netaji Indoor Stadium, Kolkata

UP Yoddhas vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, Netaji Indoor Stadium, Kolkata February 16: Telugu Titans vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, Tau Devilal Indoor Stadium, Panchkula

Telugu Titans vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, Tau Devilal Indoor Stadium, Panchkula February 19: Gujarat Giants vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, Tau Devilal Indoor Stadium, Panchkula

Here is the Jaipur Pink Panthers’ full squad for the upcoming edition of the PKL season 13:

Lucky Sharma, Navneet, Rahul Chaudhari, Sumit, Amir Hossein Mohammadmaleki, Shashank B, Sunil Kumar, Arjun Deshwal, Abhishek KS, Ashish, Devank, Ankush, Reza Mirbhageri, Bhavani Rajput, Sahul Kumar, Ajith Kumar V, Lavish.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.