Pro Kabaddi League 2023: Jaipur Pink Panthers Match Schedule, Fixtures, Full List Venues, Date and Time for PKL 10
Jaipur Pink Panthers Match Schedule: Get the full fixtures of PKL Season 10 with city venues and match dates and time table.
New Delhi: Jaipur Pink Panthers are one of the prominent teams in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) and have been a force to be reckoned with in previous seasons. This time, they will face Puneri Paltan in the season opener of the PKL season 13 on December 5.
The franchise will host their home matches against the Telugu Titans, Puneri Paltan, U Mumba, and Haryana Steelers at home. The Jaipur leg will be played at the SMS Indoor Stadium on January 12 and 17.
The Panthers are two-time title winners who will enter PKL season 10 as the defending champions.
- Let’s take a look at the Jaipur Pink Panthers’ matches in the upcoming edition of the PKL 2023 season 10:
- December 4: Puneri Paltan vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, The Arena by TransStadia, Ahmedabad
- December 7: Bengal Warriors vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, The Arena by TransStadia, Ahmedabad
- December 11: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Gujarat Giants, Sree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru
- December 13: Bengaluru Bulls vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, Sree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru
- December 17: Patna Pirates vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, Balewadi Sports Complex, Pune
- December 20: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs UP Yoddhas, Balewadi Sports Complex, Pune
- December 23: Tamil Thalaivas vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, SDAT Indoor Stadium, Chennai
- December 27: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Dabang Delhi K.C., SDAT Indoor Stadium, Chennai
- January 3: Haryana Steelers vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, Noida Indoor Stadium, Noida
- January 6: U Mumba vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, DOME by NSCI, Mumbai
- January 12: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Telugu Titans, SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur
- January 13: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan, SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur
- January 15: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs U Mumba, SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur
- January 17: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Haryana Steelers, SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur
- January 22: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengal Warriors, Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad
- January 28: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengaluru Bulls, Patliputra Indoor Stadium, Patna
- January 31: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Tamil Thalaivas, Patliputra Indoor Stadium, Patna
- February 5: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Patna Pirates, Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi
- February 7: Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi
- February 12: UP Yoddhas vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, Netaji Indoor Stadium, Kolkata
- February 16: Telugu Titans vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, Tau Devilal Indoor Stadium, Panchkula
- February 19: Gujarat Giants vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, Tau Devilal Indoor Stadium, Panchkula
Here is the Jaipur Pink Panthers’ full squad for the upcoming edition of the PKL season 13:
- Lucky Sharma,
- Navneet,
- Rahul Chaudhari,
- Sumit,
- Amir Hossein Mohammadmaleki,
- Shashank B,
- Sunil Kumar,
- Arjun Deshwal,
- Abhishek KS,
- Ashish,
- Devank,
- Ankush,
- Reza Mirbhageri,
- Bhavani Rajput,
- Sahul Kumar,
- Ajith Kumar V,
- Lavish.
