Pro Kabaddi League 2023: Patna Pirates Match Schedule, Fixtures, Full List Venues, Date and Time for PKL 10
Pro Kabaddi League 2023 Patna Pirates Team Match Schedule: Get the full fixtures of PKL Season 10 with city venues and match dates and time table.
New Delhi: One of the most consistent teams in the history of the Pro Kabaddi League, the Patna Pirates, will face their opening match against the Telugu Titans on Wednesday, December 6.
The match will be hosted by TransStadia in Ahmedabad. The home leg, or Patna leg, of PKL season 10 will be played on January 26 and 31. The Patliputra Indoor Stadium in Patna will host all the home-leg encounters of the most successful team.
The Patna Pirates will play host to the Bengal Warriors, Bengaluru Bulls, Patna Pirates, and Jaipur Pink Panthers. They are the most successful team in PKL history, with three championship titles to date.
- Let’s take a look at the Patna Pirates’ fixtures for the PKL season 13:
- December 6: Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates, The Arena by TransStadia, Ahmedabad
- December 7: Gujarat Giants vs Patna Pirates, The Arena by TransStadia, Ahmedabad
- December 12: Bengal Warriors vs Patna Pirates, Sree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru
- December 15: U Mumba vs Patna Pirates, Balewadi Sports Complex, Pune
- December 17: Patna Pirates vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, Balewadi Sports Complex, Pune
- December 22: Tamil Thalaivas vs Patna Pirates, SDAT Indoor Stadium, Chennai
- December 26: Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates, SDAT Indoor Stadium, Chennai
- December 29: Patna Pirates vs Haryana Steelers, Noida Indoor Stadium, Noida
- January 1: UP Yoddhas vs Patna Pirates, Noida Indoor Stadium, Noida
- January 5: Patna Pirates vs Dabang Delhi K.C., DOME by NSCI, Mumbai
- January 8: Bengaluru Bulls vs Patna Pirates, DOME by NSCI, Mumbai
- January 14: Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Patna Pirates, SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur
- January 16: Patna Pirates vs Tamil Thalaivas, SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur
- January 19: Patna Pirates vs UP Yoddhas, Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad
- January 26: Patna Pirates vs Bengal Warriors, Patliputra Indoor Stadium, Patna
- January 27: Patna Pirates vs Puneri Paltan, Patliputra Indoor Stadium, Patna
- January 29: Patna Pirates vs Gujarat Giants, Patliputra Indoor Stadium, Patna
- January 31: Patna Pirates vs Bengaluru Bulls, Patliputra Indoor Stadium, Patna
- February 5: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Patna Pirates, Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi
- February 10: Patna Pirates vs U Mumba, Netaji Indoor Stadium, Kolkata
- February 13: Patna Pirates vs Telugu Titans, Netaji Indoor Stadium, Kolkata
- February 16: Haryana Steelers vs Patna Pirates, Tau Devilal Indoor Stadium, Panchkula
Here is the Patna Pirates’ full squad for the upcoming edition of the PKL season 13:
- Zheng-Wei Chen
- Ankit
- Deepak Kumar
- Mahendra Choudhary
- Rakesh Narwal
- Sanjay, Sachin
- Neeraj Kumar
- Manish
- Thiyagarajan Yuvaraj
- Naveen Sharma
- Sandeep Kumar
- Ranjit Venkatramana Naik
- Krishan
- Anuj Kumar
- Daniel Odhiambo
- Rohit
- Sajin Chandrasekar
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.