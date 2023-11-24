Home

Sports

Pro Kabaddi League 2023: Patna Pirates Match Schedule, Fixtures, Full List Venues, Date and Time for PKL 10

Pro Kabaddi League 2023: Patna Pirates Match Schedule, Fixtures, Full List Venues, Date and Time for PKL 10

Pro Kabaddi League 2023 Patna Pirates Team Match Schedule: Get the full fixtures of PKL Season 10 with city venues and match dates and time table.

Pro Kabaddi League 2023: Patna Pirates Match Schedule, Fixtures, Full List Venues, Date and Time for PKL 10

New Delhi: One of the most consistent teams in the history of the Pro Kabaddi League, the Patna Pirates, will face their opening match against the Telugu Titans on Wednesday, December 6.

Trending Now

The match will be hosted by TransStadia in Ahmedabad. The home leg, or Patna leg, of PKL season 10 will be played on January 26 and 31. The Patliputra Indoor Stadium in Patna will host all the home-leg encounters of the most successful team.

You may like to read

The Patna Pirates will play host to the Bengal Warriors, Bengaluru Bulls, Patna Pirates, and Jaipur Pink Panthers. They are the most successful team in PKL history, with three championship titles to date.

Let’s take a look at the Patna Pirates’ fixtures for the PKL season 13:

December 6: Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates, The Arena by TransStadia, Ahmedabad

Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates, The Arena by TransStadia, Ahmedabad December 7: Gujarat Giants vs Patna Pirates, The Arena by TransStadia, Ahmedabad

Gujarat Giants vs Patna Pirates, The Arena by TransStadia, Ahmedabad December 12: Bengal Warriors vs Patna Pirates, Sree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru

Bengal Warriors vs Patna Pirates, Sree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru December 15: U Mumba vs Patna Pirates, Balewadi Sports Complex, Pune

U Mumba vs Patna Pirates, Balewadi Sports Complex, Pune December 17: Patna Pirates vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, Balewadi Sports Complex, Pune

Patna Pirates vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, Balewadi Sports Complex, Pune December 22: Tamil Thalaivas vs Patna Pirates, SDAT Indoor Stadium, Chennai

Tamil Thalaivas vs Patna Pirates, SDAT Indoor Stadium, Chennai December 26: Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates, SDAT Indoor Stadium, Chennai

Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates, SDAT Indoor Stadium, Chennai December 29: Patna Pirates vs Haryana Steelers, Noida Indoor Stadium, Noida

Patna Pirates vs Haryana Steelers, Noida Indoor Stadium, Noida January 1: UP Yoddhas vs Patna Pirates, Noida Indoor Stadium, Noida

UP Yoddhas vs Patna Pirates, Noida Indoor Stadium, Noida January 5: Patna Pirates vs Dabang Delhi K.C., DOME by NSCI, Mumbai

Patna Pirates vs Dabang Delhi K.C., DOME by NSCI, Mumbai January 8: Bengaluru Bulls vs Patna Pirates, DOME by NSCI, Mumbai

Bengaluru Bulls vs Patna Pirates, DOME by NSCI, Mumbai January 14: Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Patna Pirates, SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur

Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Patna Pirates, SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur January 16: Patna Pirates vs Tamil Thalaivas, SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur

Patna Pirates vs Tamil Thalaivas, SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur January 19: Patna Pirates vs UP Yoddhas, Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad

Patna Pirates vs UP Yoddhas, Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad January 26: Patna Pirates vs Bengal Warriors, Patliputra Indoor Stadium, Patna

Patna Pirates vs Bengal Warriors, Patliputra Indoor Stadium, Patna January 27: Patna Pirates vs Puneri Paltan, Patliputra Indoor Stadium, Patna

Patna Pirates vs Puneri Paltan, Patliputra Indoor Stadium, Patna January 29: Patna Pirates vs Gujarat Giants, Patliputra Indoor Stadium, Patna

Patna Pirates vs Gujarat Giants, Patliputra Indoor Stadium, Patna January 31: Patna Pirates vs Bengaluru Bulls, Patliputra Indoor Stadium, Patna

Patna Pirates vs Bengaluru Bulls, Patliputra Indoor Stadium, Patna February 5: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Patna Pirates, Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Patna Pirates, Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi February 10: Patna Pirates vs U Mumba, Netaji Indoor Stadium, Kolkata

Patna Pirates vs U Mumba, Netaji Indoor Stadium, Kolkata February 13: Patna Pirates vs Telugu Titans, Netaji Indoor Stadium, Kolkata

Patna Pirates vs Telugu Titans, Netaji Indoor Stadium, Kolkata February 16: Haryana Steelers vs Patna Pirates, Tau Devilal Indoor Stadium, Panchkula

Here is the Patna Pirates’ full squad for the upcoming edition of the PKL season 13:

Zheng-Wei Chen Ankit Deepak Kumar Mahendra Choudhary Rakesh Narwal Sanjay, Sachin Neeraj Kumar Manish Thiyagarajan Yuvaraj Naveen Sharma Sandeep Kumar Ranjit Venkatramana Naik Krishan Anuj Kumar Daniel Odhiambo Rohit Sajin Chandrasekar

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.