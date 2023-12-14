Home

Pro Kabaddi League 2023: Puneri Paltan Aim To Maintain 100 Per Cent Record At Home

With two wins from two games so far, Puneri Paltan are placed fifth in Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 points table.

Puneri Paltan players in action in Pro Kabaddi League 2023. (Image: PKL)

Pune: Puneri Paltan will aim to win all their games at home as the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 shifts to Pun. The Paltans got off to a great start in Season 10 with wins against Jaipur Pink Panthers and U Mumba in their opening two games. They will take on Haryana Steelers on Friday at the Balewadi Sports Complex.

Captain Aslam Inamdar shared the excitement of the entire team playing at home. “Our team is very excited to play in front of our home fans. We’ll get confidence from the support we receive here. We reached the final last year and we’ll try our level best to win the trophy this season,” the Paltans captain said in the Pune leg press conference.

Speaking about the team’s performance, head coach BC Ramesh expressed, “We have played very well in our two matches so far. We are looking to continue our form and win all four of our home games as well.

“Our team is well-balanced with captain Aslam Inamdar and vice-captain Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh. Everyone in the team is supporting each other. We’ll definitely continue to perform well this season,” he added.

Puneri Paltan have built their own team through their franchise’s Youth Academy – Yuva Paltan. A number of players including Inamdar, Akash Shinde and Pankaj Mohite have emerged from the academy.

Shedding light on the same during the press conference, Puneri paltan CEO Kailash Kandpal said, “This Academy has produced players for Puneri Paltan and the Indian kabaddi team. Aslam and Akash were part of the recently-concluded Asian Games. So, the credit goes to the academy for working so hard and producing such players.”

