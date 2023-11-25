Pro Kabaddi League 2023: U Mumba Match Schedule, Fixtures, Full List Venues, Date and Time for PKL 10

Home

Pro Kabaddi League 2023 U Mumba Team Match Schedule: Get the full fixtures of PKL Season 10 with city venues and match dates and time table.

New Delhi: The season 2 winners of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL), U Mumba, will open their campaign by facing UP Yoddhas on December 2. The highly-rated encounter will be played at the Arena by TransStadia in Ahmedabad. Mumba has a large and passionate fan base.

The side is also renowned for its aggressive raiding style, often relying on their raiders to swiftly earn points and demoralise opponents. Their defence is equally formidable, known for its ability to disrupt opponents’ raids and secure crucial tackle points.

However, U Mumba had a disastrous run in the PHL season 9, as they finished ninth in the points table, missing the playoffs for the second successive season. In season 8 of the PKL, the fan-favourite side, U Mumba, finished in tenth place at the points table.

Let’s take a look at the U Mumba matches in the upcoming edition of the PKL 2023 season 10:

December 2: U Mumba vs UP Yoddhas, The Arena by TransStadia, Ahmedabad.

December 5: Gujarat Giants vs U Mumba, The Arena by TransStadia, Ahmedabad.

December 8: Puneri Paltan vs U Mumba, Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru.

December 15: U Mumba vs Patna Pirates, Badminton Hall in Balewadi Sports Complex, Pune.

December 17: U Mumba vs Tamil Thalaivas, Badminton Hall in Balewadi Sports Complex, Pune.

December 24: U Mumba vs Bengal Warriors, SDAT Multi-Purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai.

December 30: Telugu Titans vs U Mumba, Noida Indoor Stadium, Noida.

January 5: U Mumba vs U Mumba, Dome by NSCI, Mumbai.

January 6: U Mumba vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, Dome by NSCI, Mumbai.

January 8: U Mumba vs Dabang Delhi KC, Dome by NSCI, Mumbai.

January 10: U Mumba vs Haryana Steelers, Dome by NSCI, Mumbai.

January 15: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs U Mumba, SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur.

January 20: Dabang Delhi KC vs U Mumba, Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad.

January 23: U Mumba vs Puneri Paltan, Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad.

January 26: U Mumba vs Gujarat Giants, Patliputra Indoor Stadium, Patna.

January 28: Tamil Thalaivas vs U Mumba, Patliputra Indoor Stadium, Patna.

February 3: UP Yoddhas vs U Mumba, Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi.

February 4: U Mumba vs U Mumba, Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi.

February 10: Patna Pirates vs U Mumba, Match 113 – Netaji Indoor Stadium, Kolkata.

February 13: Bengal Warriors vs U Mumba, Match 118 – Netaji Indoor Stadium, Kolkata.

February 17: Haryana Steelers vs U Mumba, Match 124 – Tau Devilal Indoor Stadium, Panchkula.

February 20: U Mumba vs Telugu Titans, Match 130 – Tau Devilal Indoor Stadium, Panchkula.

Here is the Jaipur Pink Panthers’ full squad for the upcoming edition of the PKL season 13:

Guman Singh Shivam Rohit Yadav Jai Bhagwan Rupesh, Sachin Pranay Rane Heiderali Ekrami Kunal Saurav Parthe Alireza Mirzaeian Girish Ernak Surinder Singh Mahender Singh Gokulakannan M Rinku Shivansh Thakur Bittu Sombir Mukilan Shanmugam Visvanath V Amirmohammad Zafardanesh

