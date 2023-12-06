Pro Kabaddi League 2023: UP Yoddhas Aiming For First Win, Set To Battle Haryana Steelers

Home

UP Yoddhas and Haryana Steelers have met each other eight times in the history of Pro Kabaddi League till now.

Ahmedabad: UP Yoddhas, plying trade in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) are ready to face Haryana Steelers in their next game which will be played on Wednesday here at The Arena at Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

Yoddhas who missed the winning bus by just three points against U Mumba in their season opener are currently placed seventh in the league standings with one point to their kitty.

Statistically, UP Yoddhas and Haryana Steelers have met each other eight times in the history of Pro Kabaddi League where both teams have three victories each and the other two games have been tied.

“We went down to U Mumba by a very slender margin in our opening match of the season. We are very confident about bouncing back against the Haryana Steelers as we will make sure that we do not repeat the mistakes from that game. We have a good environment in our team and we all are spending as much time as we can with each other and this camaraderie will be seen on the mat”, said Jasveer Singh, head coach, of UP Yoddhas, as quoted by a press release from the team.

Experienced raider Surender Gill and Anil Kumar who made his debut for UP Yoddhas in the last match, did the bulk of scoring raid points and will look to continue their good start to the league.

Captain Pardeep Narwal who is in search of his actual form will look to overturn his fortunes in the match. All-rounders, Nitin Panwar and Vijay Malik will have the responsibility to maintain balance in the raiding and defence departments.

Haryana’s raiders will have their task cut out against the formidable defensive pair of Nitesh Kumar Sumit and Ashu Singh who have made it hard for raiders to gather points.

Haryana Steelers will be taking the mat for the first time in the season and the clash between the two teams from North India promises to be an exciting affair.

Haryana Steelers will be taking the mat for the first time in the season and the clash between the two teams from North India promises to be an exciting affair.