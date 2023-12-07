Home

Pro Kabaddi League 2023: UP Yoddhas’ Pardeep Narwal Aims For 100th Super 10 In Ongoing PKL

Led by Pardeep Narwal, UP Yoddhas are currently second in the PKL 2023 table with one win and one loss.

UP Yoddhas Pardeep Narwal in action during PKL 2023. (Image: PKL)

Ahmedabad: UP Yoddhas’ Pardeep Narwal is aiming for a century of Super 10s in the ongoing edition of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 following his team’s dominating 57-27 win over Haryana Steelers on Wednesday. Narwal, who scored 12 points in the match, recorded his 80th Super 10 on the day. Yoddhas are currently second in the table with one win and one loss in two matches so far.

“I will try to register my 100th Super 10 this season. There are 20 more league games left for us and I’ll definitely try to record a Super 10 in each of the matches,” Narwal, who is also the captain of the side, stated after the game.

Yoddhas started their PKL 2023 campaign with a loss against U Mumba. “It was really important for us to win the match against Haryana Steelers because we lost our previous match against U Mumba. If we lost two consecutive matches, then we would’ve been under a lot of pressure,” he added.

“We wanted to play as a unit against Steelers and we managed to do that,” said Narwal who didn’t score a point against U Mumba. “I couldn’t even score one point against U Mumba and I disappointed the fans as well. Therefore, I was determined to put up a good performance against the Steelers,” he said.

