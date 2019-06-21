Telugu Titans will take on U Mumba in the opening game of the seventh season of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) on July 20, the organisers announced Friday. The game will be played at Gachibowli Stadium in Hyderabad, PKL organisers Mashal Sports Pvt Ltd said in a statement issued here. Current champions Bengaluru Bulls take on three-time champions Patna Pirates in the second game of opening day, it said. According to the organisers, each team will play every other team twice, and the top six will make it to the playoffs. Total 12 teams are in the fray and would be vying for the title.

They also announced that Telugu Titans would be returning to their base of Hyderabad, while Bengaluru Bulls and Jaipur Pink Panthers would be returning to Bengaluru and Jaipur respectively. The matches would start at 7.30 pm. The seventh season will see new coaches take to the mat- Anup Kumar for Puneri Paltan and Rakesh Kumar for Haryana Steelers. Among the notable players, Siddharth Desai, who had a fabulous run with U Mumba, would be looking to recreate the magic with Telugu Titans.

The Mumbai leg of the event will be held from July 27 to August 2. The final will be held on October 19.