Pro Kabaddi League Announces Retained Players List For Season 10; Pawan Sehrawat & Vikash Kandola Up For Grabs At Player Auction
Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 Player Auction being held on 8th-9th September, will have stars like Pawan Sehrawat and Vikash Kandola go under the hammer.
Mumbai, 7th August, 2023: The Pro Kabaddi League announced the ‘Elite Retained Players’, ‘Retained Young Players’ and ‘Existing New Young Players’ for the milestone Season 10 on Monday. With a strong group of players retained, each of the franchises are all set to build their units further in the upcoming Player Auction and celebrate the tenth season of the Pro Kabaddi League through high-octane contests.
A total of 84 players were retained across 3 categories with 22 from the Elite Retained Players (ERP) category, 24 in the Retained Young Players (RYP) category and 38 in the Existing New Young Players (ENYP) category. The non-retained players, which include star players such as Pawan Sehrawat and Vikash Kandola will go under the hammer at the PKL Season 10 Player Auction from 8th-9th September 2023 in Mumbai.
Anupam Goswami, Head Sports Leagues, Mashal Sports and League Commissioner, Pro Kabaddi League said, “With an exceptional core group of players retained across all teams, Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 already promises to be a great contest. At the same time, the Pro Kabaddi Season X Player Auction too promises to be an absolutely riveting affair, given the return of several talented athletes to the auction pool and the fact that some of the teams will use this opportunity to rebuild and strengthen their squads. Together, these elements pave the way for an electrifying and unforgettable Season 10 for the Pro Kabaddi League.”
The talent pool retained by the teams has a great balance between young and experienced players. PKL legend Pardeep Narwal has been retained by U.P. Yoddhas, whereas Aslam Mustafa Inamdar has been retained by Puneri Paltan. Meanwhile, the Most Valuable Player award winner in Season 9 – Arjun Deshwal has been retained by Jaipur Pink Panthers.
The list of “Elite Retained Players” is appended below:
TEAM
PLAYER 1
PLAYER 2
PLAYER 3
PLAYER 4
PLAYER 5
PLAYER 6
Bengal Warriors
_
_
_
_
_
_
Bengaluru Bulls
Neeraj Narwal
_
_
_
_
_
Dabang Delhi K.C.
_
_
_
_
_
_
Gujarat Giants
Manuj
Sonu
_
_
_
_
Haryana Steelers
K. Prapanjan
_
_
_
_
_
Jaipur Pink Panthers
Sunil Kumar
Ajith V Kumar
Reza Mirbagheri
Bhavani Rajput
Arjun Deshwal
Sahul Kumar
Patna Pirates
Sachin
Neeraj Kumar
_
_
_
_
Puneri Paltan
Abinesh Nadarajan
Gaurav Khatri
_
_
_
_
Tamil Thalaivas
Ajinkya Ashok Pawar
_
_
_
_
_
Telugu Titans
Parvesh Bhainswal
_
_
_
_
_
U Mumba
Surinder Singh
Jai Bhagwan
Rinku
Heidarali Ekrami
_
_
U.P. Yoddhas
Pardeep Narwal
Nitesh Kumar
_
_
_
_
The list of “Retained Young Players” is appended below:
TEAM
PLAYER 1
PLAYER 2
PLAYER 3
PLAYER 4
PLAYER 5
PLAYER 6
Bengal Warriors
_
_
_
_
_
_
Bengaluru Bulls
Bharat
Saurabh Nandal
_
_
_
_
Dabang Delhi K.C.
|Naveen Kumar
_
_
_
_
_
Gujarat Giants
Rakesh
_
_
_
_
_
Haryana Steelers
Vinay
Jaideep
Mohit
_
_
_
Jaipur Pink Panthers
_
_
_
_
_
_
Patna Pirates
Manish
_
_
_
_
_
Puneri Paltan
Sanket Sawant
Pankaj Mohite
Aslam Mustafa Inamdar
Mohit Goyat
Akash Santosh Shinde
_
Tamil Thalaivas
Sagar
Himanshu
M. Abishek
Sahil
Mohit
Aashish
Telugu Titans
Rajnish
_
_
_
_
_
U Mumba
Shivam
_
_
_
_
_
U.P. Yoddhas
Sumit
Ashu Singh
Surender Gill
_
_
_
The list of “Existing New Young Players” is appended below:
TEAM
PLAYER 1
PLAYER 2
PLAYER 3
PLAYER 4
PLAYER 5
PLAYER 6
Bengal Warriors
Vaibhav Bhausaheb Garje
R Guhan
Suyog Baban Gaikar
Parshant Kumar
_
_
Bengaluru Bulls
Aman
Yash Hooda
_
_
_
_
Dabang Delhi K.C.
Vijay
Manjeet
Ashish Narwal
Suraj Panwar
_
_
Gujarat Giants
Rohan Singh
Parteek Dahiya
_
_
_
_
Haryana Steelers
Naveen
Monu
Harsh
Sunny
_
_
Jaipur Pink Panthers
Ankush
Abhishek KS
Ashish
Devank
_
_
Patna Pirates
Thiyagarajan Yuvaraj
Naveen Sharma
Ranjit Venkatramana Naik
Anuj Kumar
_
_
Puneri Paltan
Badal Taqdir Singh
Aditya Tushar Shinde
_
_
_
_
Tamil Thalaivas
Narender
Himanshu
Jatin
_
_
_
Telugu Titans
Mohit
Nitin
Vinay
_
_
_
U Mumba
Shivansh Thakur
Pranay Vinay Rane
Rupesh
Sachin
_
_
U.P. Yoddhas
Anil Kumar
Mahipal
_
_
_
_
