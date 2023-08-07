Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • Pro Kabaddi League Announces Retained Players List For Season 10; Pawan Sehrawat & Vikash Kandola Up For Grabs At Player Auction

Pro Kabaddi League Announces Retained Players List For Season 10; Pawan Sehrawat & Vikash Kandola Up For Grabs At Player Auction

Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 Player Auction being held on 8th-9th September, will have stars like Pawan Sehrawat and Vikash Kandola go under the hammer.

Published: August 7, 2023 7:30 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk

pkl retained players, pkl 2023 retained players, pkl 2023 auction, pkl team list, pkl retained players all teams, pkl 10, pkl, pkl news, pkl auction news, pkl 10 auction news, sports news, kabaddi news, pro kabaddi news, pro kabaddi league auction 2023, pkl 2023, pkl 2023 updates
Pro Kabaddi League Announces Retained Players List For Season 10; Pawan Sehrawat & Vikash Kandola Up For Grabs At Player Auction. (Image: Twitter)

Mumbai, 7th August, 2023: The Pro Kabaddi League announced the ‘Elite Retained Players’, ‘Retained Young Players’ and ‘Existing New Young Players’ for the milestone Season 10 on Monday. With a strong group of players retained, each of the franchises are all set to build their units further in the upcoming Player Auction and celebrate the tenth season of the Pro Kabaddi League through high-octane contests. 

Also Read:

Trending Now

A total of 84 players were retained across 3 categories with 22 from the Elite Retained Players (ERP) category, 24 in the Retained Young Players (RYP) category and 38 in the Existing New Young Players (ENYP) category. The non-retained players, which include star players such as Pawan Sehrawat and Vikash Kandola will go under the hammer at the PKL Season 10 Player Auction from 8th-9th September 2023 in Mumbai.  


Anupam Goswami, Head Sports Leagues, Mashal Sports and League Commissioner, Pro Kabaddi League said, “With an exceptional core group of players retained across all teams, Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 already promises to be a great contest.  At the same time, the Pro Kabaddi Season X Player Auction too promises to be an absolutely riveting affair, given the return of several talented athletes to the auction pool and the fact that some of the teams will use this opportunity to rebuild and strengthen their squads.  Together, these elements pave the way for an electrifying and unforgettable Season 10 for the Pro Kabaddi League.” 

The talent pool retained by the teams has a great balance between young and experienced players. PKL legend Pardeep Narwal has been retained by U.P. Yoddhas, whereas Aslam Mustafa Inamdar has been retained by Puneri Paltan. Meanwhile, the Most Valuable Player award winner in Season 9 – Arjun Deshwal has been retained by Jaipur Pink Panthers.

The list of “Elite Retained Players” is appended below:  

TEAM 

PLAYER 1 

PLAYER 2 

PLAYER 3 

PLAYER 4 

PLAYER 5 

PLAYER 6 

Bengal Warriors 

_ 

_ 

_ 

_ 

_ 

_ 

Bengaluru Bulls 

Neeraj Narwal

_ 

_ 

_ 

_ 

_ 

Dabang Delhi K.C. 

_ 

_ 

_ 

_ 

_ 

_ 

Gujarat Giants 

Manuj 

Sonu 

_ 

_ 

_ 

_ 

Haryana Steelers 

K. Prapanjan

_ 

_ 

_ 

_ 

_ 

Jaipur Pink Panthers 

Sunil Kumar

Ajith V Kumar

Reza Mirbagheri

Bhavani Rajput

Arjun Deshwal

Sahul Kumar

Patna Pirates 

Sachin

Neeraj Kumar

_ 

_ 

_ 

_ 

Puneri Paltan 

Abinesh Nadarajan

Gaurav Khatri

_ 

_ 

_ 

_ 

Tamil Thalaivas 

Ajinkya Ashok Pawar

_ 

_ 

_ 

_ 

_ 

Telugu Titans 

Parvesh Bhainswal

_ 

_ 

_ 

_ 

_ 

U Mumba 

Surinder Singh

Jai Bhagwan

Rinku

Heidarali Ekrami

_ 

_ 

U.P. Yoddhas 

Pardeep Narwal

Nitesh Kumar

_ 

_ 

_ 

_ 

 

The list of “Retained Young Players” is appended below:  

TEAM 

PLAYER 1 

PLAYER 2 

PLAYER 3 

PLAYER 4 

PLAYER 5 

PLAYER 6 

Bengal Warriors 

_ 

_ 

_ 

_ 

_ 

_ 

Bengaluru Bulls 

Bharat

Saurabh Nandal

_ 

_ 

_ 

_ 

Dabang Delhi K.C. 

Naveen Kumar

_ 

_ 

_ 

_ 

_ 

Gujarat Giants 

Rakesh 

_ 

_ 

_ 

_ 

_ 

Haryana Steelers 

Vinay

Jaideep

Mohit

_ 

_ 

_ 

Jaipur Pink Panthers 

_ 

_ 

_ 

_ 

_ 

_ 

Patna Pirates 

Manish

_ 

_ 

_ 

_ 

_ 

Puneri Paltan 

Sanket Sawant

Pankaj Mohite

Aslam Mustafa Inamdar

Mohit Goyat

Akash Santosh Shinde

_ 

Tamil Thalaivas 

Sagar

Himanshu

M. Abishek

Sahil

Mohit

Aashish

Telugu Titans 

Rajnish

_ 

_ 

_ 

_ 

_ 

U Mumba 

Shivam

_ 

_ 

_ 

_ 

_ 

U.P. Yoddhas 

Sumit

Ashu Singh

Surender Gill

_ 

_ 

_ 

 

The list of “Existing New Young Players” is appended below:  

TEAM 

PLAYER 1 

PLAYER 2 

PLAYER 3 

PLAYER 4 

PLAYER 5 

PLAYER 6 

Bengal Warriors 

Vaibhav Bhausaheb Garje 

R Guhan

Suyog Baban Gaikar

Parshant Kumar

_ 

_ 

Bengaluru Bulls 

Aman

Yash Hooda

_ 

_ 

_ 

_ 

Dabang Delhi K.C. 

Vijay

Manjeet

Ashish Narwal

Suraj Panwar

_ 

_ 

Gujarat Giants 

Rohan Singh 

Parteek Dahiya

_ 

_ 

_ 

_ 

Haryana Steelers 

Naveen

Monu

Harsh

Sunny

_ 

_ 

Jaipur Pink Panthers 

Ankush

Abhishek KS

Ashish

Devank

_ 

_ 

Patna Pirates 

Thiyagarajan Yuvaraj

Naveen Sharma

Ranjit Venkatramana Naik

Anuj Kumar

_ 

_ 

Puneri Paltan 

Badal Taqdir Singh

Aditya Tushar Shinde

_ 

_ 

_ 

_ 

Tamil Thalaivas 

Narender

Himanshu

Jatin

_ 

_ 

_ 

Telugu Titans 

Mohit

Nitin

Vinay

_ 

_ 

_ 

U Mumba 

Shivansh Thakur

Pranay Vinay Rane

Rupesh

Sachin

_ 

_ 

U.P. Yoddhas 

Anil Kumar

Mahipal

_ 

_ 

_ 

_ 

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.