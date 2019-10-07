Gujarat Fortunegiants notched up a convincing 48-38 win over Telugu Titans in an inconsequential Pro-Kabaddi League (PKL) match at Greater Noida on Monday.

Sonu was the star of the show for the Fortunegiants having scored 17 raid points (Gujarat’s best-ever raid performance in PKL history), as the season six runners-up finished their campaign on a positive note.

However, even though the match was a dead rubber, both teams were determined to end the tournament on a high.

Siddharth Desai was successful with his seven raids thus maintaining his cent per cent success ratio, while Rakesh Gowda also impressed in his raids.

The Titans, who received their first All-Out of the match in the 7th minute, were leading at half-time 21-13.

In the next half, it looked like coach Manpreet Singh’s pep-talk inspired Gujarat as they came out with a totally different approach.

Sonu helped Gujarat secure an All-Out in the second minute after the restart. He bagged his Super 10 while this likes of GB More and Rohit Gulia also picked up their game. Gujarat continued with the momentum and won another All-Out on the Titans (8 minutes remaining) and take the lead for the first time.

Sonu’s impressive night got even better when he picked up a massive 4-point Super Raid with six minutes left in the match to give Gujarat a 5-point cushion.

The season six runners-up secured another All-Out with less than three minutes to open an 8-point lead which helped them seal the match.