Bengaluru: It will a battle between two defensive units when Gujarat Giants lock horns with Haryana Steelers in a Pro Kabaddi League season 8 match on Sunday. Both sides are desperately seeking wins to build the momentum and stay on course for a play-off position. Both Gujarat Giants and Haryana Steelers have just one win to their name this season.

Gujarat and Haryana have good defensive units which might lead to a low-scoring encounter. Giants' coach Manpreet Singh is renowned for his defense-first strategy in PKL. His team recruited Girish Ernak and Ravinder Pahal at the auctions to add strength to an already strong team featuring Parvesh Bhainswal and Sumit. But in the process, Gujarat failed to add much-needed firepower to their raiding unit. Rakesh Narwal has been their sole performer this season.

The Giants' attackers will be up against the Haryana defensive duo of Surender Nada and Jaideep. Both players have scored for the Steelers but surprisingly their attacking trio of Vikash Khandola, Rohit Gulia, and Meetu Mahender hasn't clicked.

Their one victory of the season came on the back of a Super 10 from Meetu which should force coach Rakesh Kumar to alter his strategy against the Giants. Gujarat usually rely on a fast start to the match and then defending their lead, something Haryana will be keen to prevent in the encounter.