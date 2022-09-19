Mumbai: The vivo Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) is all set to take India by storm from October 7, 2022, as Season 9 promises to be bigger, better, and tougher than ever before. With the battle lines drawn and the fans waiting for Kabaddi action to resume, Star Sports, the official broadcaster of vivo Pro Kabaddi League, unveils its campaign #BhidegaTohBadhega. The campaign aims to inspire every Indian who is ready to take the leap and come out victorious against adversities and challenges. Fans across India can watch all the action from the tournament LIVE and Exclusive on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar.Also Read - DEL vs BLR Dream11 Team Prediction Vivo Pro Kabaddi League: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing Teams of Semifinal 2 Between Dabang Delhi KC vs Bengaluru Bulls at Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru at 8:30 PM IST Feb 23 Wed

The promo delivers the life lesson of "Bhidega toh Badhega" through the sport of kabaddi, using the narrative of you vs the world and doubt vs self-belief to land the example of never giving up in the face of an adversity. Whether it is him against the world or the world against him, whether it's on the mat or the 'akhada', the player battles through the adversity to become a champion. The campaign epitomises the spirit of 'keep moving forward', a true testament to the sport of Kabaddi.

Speaking about the #BhidegaTohBadhega campaign ahead of vivo Pro Kabaddi League Season 9, a Star Sports Spokesperson said, "Our campaign for PKL Season 9 aims at showcasing the indomitable human spirit, with challenges and opportunities being the two sides of a coin. 'Bhidega toh Badhega' is a testament to highlight how the entire journey of victory is achieved by crossing insurmountable challenges. This season will also witness the return of fans at the three venues of Hyderabad, Pune and Bengaluru which adds to the overall excitement and fandom for the upcoming edition."

The vivo Pro Kabaddi League season 9 Player Auctions saw stars such as ‘High-flyer’ Pawan Kumar Sehrawat, Vikash Kandola, Guman Singh, Pardeep Narwal, ‘Sultan’ Fazal Atrachali, Mohammad Nabibaksh among others go under the hammer with big money spent to acquire their services. With defending champions Dabang Delhi KC ready to defend their throne and with other 11 teams raring to go, there’s a lot on the line in this year’s edition of the vivo Pro Kabaddi League.

Catch all the action from vivo Pro Kabaddi League Season 9, October 7th, 2022, onwards, LIVE & Exclusive on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar