Apart from heroics in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Jofra Archer has lately turned heads for his eerie predictions which is continuously turning out to be true even in present. Interestingly, Archer had made all those predictions years back but somehow they kept proving out to be true even in recent times. After England pacer’s latest tweet in which he predicted that Prithvi Shaw was ‘unlucky’ to have been banned by the BCCI for failing his doping test, Archer’s one more tweet – “even 370 is not safe these days” is making rounds on the internet.

Coincidentally, the viral screenshot also shows that Archer had made the prediction on the day incumbent Prime Minister Narendra Modi took oath for the first time as India’s PM. However, on checking the authenticity of the Tweet, we found out that it was a fake account who made such claims and it is merely photoshopped as per convenience. Despite having no truth or reasoning behind it, several fans on social media hailed Archer’s for his far-sightedness and reacted on the same.

Here is the screenshot of the ‘fake’ tweet:

Here is how fans reacted to his throwback tweet:

Earlier, within hours of the revocation of the contentious Article 370 pertaining to the special status of J&K, the Ministry of Home Affairs on Monday issued an order to Chief Secretaries and Director Generals of Police (DGPs) of all state/UTs and Commissioner of Police, Delhi, that immediate instructions may be issued to security forces and law enforcement agencies in all states to put them on maximum alert. (Also read: ‘Betrayal of Trust,’ Says Former CMs Omar, Mehbooba)

The ministry has also requested to take special care to ensure the safety and security of residents of J&K, especially the students in various parts of the country.

Officials said the ministry has directed all Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and Central security agencies to take “necessary precautions” and step up protection of their premises and movements by issuing specific advisories.

“An advisory for remaining on a high alert mode has been issued to all the security forces across the country, especially for their units based in Jammu and Kashmir,” a senior official told media.