PRS vs PCC Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Prague Spartans vs Prague CC Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Prague 2020 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction For Today's PRS vs PCC Match 4 at Scott Page Field: We are into the second day of the league and after the opening day's play, Vinohrady CC took the top spot having won both their matches. United CC and Prage Spartans played a match each but both ended up on the losing side.

The European Cricket Series T10 continues with its latest tournament in Prague. Five teams will take part in the five-day event including Prague CC, Prague Barbarians, Prague Spartans, United CC and Vinohrady CC

There will be 14 matches and all of them will be played at Scott Page Field, Vinor, Prague in Prague.

After 10 matches, there will be playoffs including Qualifier 1, Qualifier 2, Eliminator and then the Final.

Like Monday, three matches have been scheduled for Tuesday as well.

October 6 Schedule

#Match 4, Prague Spartans vs Prague CC, 1:30 PM IST

#Match 5, Prague Barbarians vs Prague CC, 3:30 PM IST

#Match 6, Prague Spartans vs Prague Barbarians, 5:30 PM IST

TOSS: The ECS T10 – Prague 2020 match toss between Prague Spartans and Prague CC will take place at 1:00 PM (IST) – October 6.

Match Start Time: 1:30 PM IST

PRS vs PCC My Dream11 Team

Satyajit Sengupta (captain), Ali Hassan (vice-captain), Sameera Maduranga, Suhaib Wani, Hilal Ahmad, Prasannaa Ganesan, Kranthi Venkataswamy, Aakash Parmar, Arman Bhuiyan, Smit Patel, Sudesh Wickramsekara

PRS vs PCC Squads

Prague Spartans: Suhaib Wani, Suresh Kuramboyina, Shanmugham Ravi, Ashutosh Arya, Md Sahadat Hossain Sagor, Ghanshyam Kumar, Sandeep Kumar Valliveti, Javed Iqbal, Zahid Mahmood, Parth Bhalodiya, Neeraj Tyagi, Vyshakh Jagannivasan, Prasannaa Ganesan, Kranthi Venkataswamy, Arman Bhuiyan, Satyajit Sengupta, Karthik Ekambaram

Prague CC: Prakash Sadasivan, Sudita Udugala, Eswarmurthi Gopalakrishnan, Piyush Singh Baghel, Kasi Vishwanathan, Naveen Padmaraju, Ali Hassan, Kushal Mendon, Smit Patel, Sameera Maduranga, Sudhir Gladson, Rohit Deshmoyni, Naveen Dhekshnamoorthy, Anthony Thompson, Laxminarayanan Selvan, Pavan Sunkara, Keyur Mehta, Hilal Ahmad, Sudesh Wickramsekara, Jeet Shah, Aakash Parmar, Sharan Ramakrishnan, Karthick Gopalakrishnan, Jinnu Panilet

