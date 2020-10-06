PRS vs PRB Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Prague Spartans vs Prague Barbarians Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Prague 2020 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction For Today's PRS vs PRB Match 6 at Scott Page Field: The third and final match of the day has been scheduled between Prague Spartans and Prague Barbarians.

We are into the second day of the league and after the opening day's play, Vinohrady CC took the top spot having won both their matches. United CC and Prage Spartans played a match each but both ended up on the losing side.

The European Cricket Series T10 continues with its latest tournament in Prague. Five teams will take part in the five-day event including Prague CC, Prague Barbarians, Prague Spartans, United CC and Vinohrady CC

There will be 14 matches and all of them will be played at Scott Page Field, Vinor, Prague in Prague.

After 10 matches, there will be playoffs including Qualifier 1, Qualifier 2, Eliminator and then the Final.

Like Monday, three matches have been scheduled for Tuesday as well.

October 6 Schedule

#Match 4, Prague Spartans vs Prague CC, 1:30 PM IST

#Match 5, Prague Barbarians vs Prague CC, 3:30 PM IST

#Match 6, Prague Spartans vs Prague Barbarians, 5:30 PM IST

TOSS: The ECS T10 – Prague 2020 match toss between Prague Spartans and Prague Barbarians will take place at 5:00 PM (IST) – October 6.

Match Start Time: 5:30 PM IST

PRS vs PRB My Dream11 Team

Sabawoon Davizi (captain), Kranthi Venkataswamy (vice-captain), Abdul Hossine Farhad, Sagar Madhireddy, Neeraj Tyagi, Divyendra Singh, Satyajit Sengupta, Zahid Mahmood, Prasanna Ganesan, Sumit Pokhriyal, Arman Bhuiyan

PRS vs PRB Squads

Prague Barbarians: Jafar Stooman, Pankaj Kumar, H Kiran Namburi, Rahul Rungta, Kushagra Bhatnagar, Piyush Kumar, Bilal Samad, Sumit Pokhriyal, Divyendra Singh, Uday Gali, Sahil Grover, V Krishna, Muralidhara Sai Vandrasi, Sazib Bhuiyan, Amritpal Rai, Harsha Chaganty, Abul Farhad, Ravindra Singh Bist, Sagar Madhireddy, Andrew Sim, Pradeep Gangappa, Jahanur Hoque, Sabawoon Davizi, Ali Waqar, Pradeepraj Balakrishnan, Yashwantha Salian

Prague Spartans: Arman Bhuiyan, Javed Iqbal, Zahid Mahmood, Vyshakh Jagannivasan, Parth Bhalodiya, Ashutosh Arya, Md Sahadat Hossain, Suresh Kuramboyina, Shanmugham Ravi, Suhaib Wani, Prasanna Ganesan, Kranthi Venkataswamy, Sandeep Kumar Valliveti, Satyajit Sengupta, Neeraj Tyagi, Ghanshyam Kumar, Karthik Ekambaram

