PRS vs VCC Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS T10 Czech Republic 2022 Series Fantasy Hints

PRS vs VCC Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS T10 Czech Republic 2022 Series Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Prague Spartans vs Vinohrady, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Vinor Cricket Ground, 2.30 PM IST June 9, Thursday.

Here is the ECS T10 Czech Republic 2022 Series Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and PRS vs VCC Dream11 Team Prediction, PRS vs VCC Fantasy Cricket Prediction, PRS vs VCC Playing 11s ECS T10 Czech Republic 2022 Series, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Prague Spartans vs Vinohrady, Fantasy Playing Tips – ECS,ECS T10 Czech Republic 2022 Series.

TOSS – The ECS T10 Czech Republic 2022 Series toss between Prague Spartans and Vinohrady will take place at 2 PM IST

Time – June 9, 2:30 PM IST



Venue: Vinor Cricket Ground.

PRS vs VCC My Dream 11 Team

Keeper – Shobhit Bhatia, Varun Mehta

Batsmen – Vyshakh Jagannivasan(C), Kranthi Venkataswamy, Siddarth Goud(VC)

All-rounders – Frederick Heydenrych , Satyajit Sengupta, Arshad Hayat

Bowlers – Neeraj Tyagi, Shubhranshu Chaudhary, Venkatesh Margasahayam

PRS vs VCC Probable Playing XI

Prague Spartans: Kranthi Venkataswamy©, Satyajit Sengupta, Farooq Shaik, Jinnu Panilet, Kasi Balakrishnan, Varun Mehta(wk), Parth Bhalodiya, Suhaib Wani, Shanmugam Ravi, Vignesh Kumar, Neeraj Tyagi

Vinohrady: Siddarth Goud, Shobhit Bhatia(wk), Frederick Heydenrych, Vojta Hasa, Venkatesh Marghashayam©, Joe Cope, Alex Sirisena, Anil Saini, James Flottow, Nrup Raval, Shubhranshu Chaudhary

Disclaimer: India.com does not promote any kind of gambling or betting. Follow it at your own risk.