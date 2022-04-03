PRS XI vs BTR Dream11 Tips And Prediction Vincy Premier League 2022

Presidents XI vs Best of the Rest Dream11 Team Prediction Vincy Premier League 2022

Vincy Premier League 2022 – T10

TOSS: The Vincy Premier League 2022 – T10 match toss between Presidents XI vs Best of the Rest will take place at 09:00 PM IST – April 03.

Time: 9:30 PM IST.

Venue: Arnos Vale Ground, Arnos Vale, St Vincent

PRS XI vs BTR Dream11 Team

Carl Dickson, Elron Lewis, Kishore Shallow, Miles Bascombe, Romel Currency (C), Kody Horne, Newton Browne Jr, Urnel Thomas, Asif Hooper(VC), Richie Richards, Kody Horne.

PRS XI vs BTR Probable XI

PRS-XI: Carl Dickson, Elron Lewis, Kishore Shallow, Miles Bascombe, Nicos Hope, Roland Wilkinson, Deighton Butler, Joe Solyn (Wk), Romel Currency (c&Wk), Marlon John, Rajiv Roberts

BTR: Kody Horne, Newton Browne Jr, Urnel Thomas, Asif Hooper (c), Richie Richards, Sealroy Williams, Tilron Harry (Wk), Aleon Caesar, Luke Wilson/Reynolly Hillocks, Sealron Williams, Wesrick Strough