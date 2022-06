PRT vs MCC Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS T10 Czech Republic 2022

TOSS – The ECS T10 Czech Republic 2022 Series toss between Prague Tigers vs Moravian CC will take place at 2.30 PM IST

Time – June 7, 2:30 PM IST



Venue: Vinor Cricket Ground.

PRT vs MCC My Dream 11 Team

Akshay Babu, MD RASEL MIAH, Om Sharma (VC), Amin Hossain, Md Sahadat, Hossain Sagor (C), Prem Yadav, AL Mahmud, Sunil Ambar, Jobi Samuel, Ajhar Alam

PRT vs MCC Probable Playing XI

Prague Tigers: Imran Butt, Sahadat Hossain, GM Hasanat, Alamin Hossain, Ujjal Hossain, Sakibul Tanim, Rasel Miah, Al Mahmud©, Ajhar Alam, Sonjit Halder, Tanzir Hasan(wk)

Moravian CC: Vignesh Surendran, Dheeraj Thakur(wk), Akshay Babu, Om Sharma©, Aamir Husain, Shrivadiraja Ramamurthy, Brajendra Gupta, Prem Yadav, Kishan Kamble, Sunil Ambar, Neeraj Mishra

