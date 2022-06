PRT vs VCC Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS T10 Czech Republic 2022 Series

PRT vs VCC Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS T10 Czech Republic 2022 Series Match 33 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Prague Tigers vs Vinohrady, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Vinor Cricket Ground, 4.30 PM IST June 8, Wednesday

Here is the ECS T10 Czech Republic 2022 Series Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and PRT vs VCC Dream11 Team Prediction, PRT vs VCC Fantasy Cricket Prediction, PRT vs VCC Playing 11s ECS T10 Czech Republic 2022 Series, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Prague Tigers vs Vinohrady, Fantasy Playing Tips – ECS, ECS T10 Czech Republic 2022 Series.

TOSS – The ECS T10 Czech Republic 2022 Series Semi-Finals toss between Prague Tigers vs Vinohrady will take place at 4 PM IST

Time – June 8, 4:30 PM IST



Venue: Vinor Cricket Ground.

PRT vs VCC My Dream 11 Team

Mahmudul Hasham, Siddarth Goud, Rasel Miah, Imran Butt, Frederick Heydenrych, Arshad Hayat, Sahadat Hossain, Al Mahmud, Venkatesh Marghashayam, Ajhar Alam, Sojib Miah.

Captain: Sahadat Hossain Vice-captain: Arshad Hayat

PRT vs VCC Playing XI

Prague Tigers: Sahadat Hossain, Imran Butt, Mahmudul Hasham (wk), Alamin Hossain, Rasel Miah, Al Mahmud (c), Jaynto Deep, Ajhar Alam, Sojib Miah, Rakib Hossain, Saiful Islam.

Vinohrady: Shobhit Bhatia (wk), Siddarth Goud, Venkatesh Marghashayam (c), Frederick Heydenrych, Arshad Hayat, Vojta Hasa, John Corness, Arshad Ali, Shubhranshu Chaudhary, Satpal Verma, Michalis Tavlaridis.

