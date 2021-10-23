PS-W vs MR-W Dream11 Team Predictions WBBL T20

Perth Scorchers Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Dream11 Team Prediction WBBL T20- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs MR-W Today's PS-W vs MR-W at Aurora Stadium: In match no. 13 of WBBL T20 tournament, Perth Scorchers Women will take on Melbourne Renegades Women at the Aurora Stadium on Saturday. The WBBL T20 PS-W vs MR-W match will start at 1:35 PM IST – October 23. Perth Scorchers Women have played 2 matches so far – winning one and suffered a defeat in the other game. They got the better of Brisbane Heat Women in their opening match in the one-over Eliminator but then lost against the same opposition by 59 runs in their re-match. Melbourne Renegades Women started this tournament on a winning note against Hurricanes Women by 6 wickets. But they were outplayed by Adelaide Strikers by 8 wickets in their next game. They are placed at the fifth spot in the standings with 2 points. Here is the WBBL T20 Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and PS-W vs MR-W Dream11 Team Prediction, PS-W vs MR-W Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, PS-W vs MR-W Probable XIs WBBL T20, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Perth Scorchers Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women, Fantasy Playing Tips – WBBL T20.

TOSS: The WBBL T20 toss between Perth Scorchers Women and Melbourne Renegades Women (Match 13) will take place at 1 PM IST – October 23.

Time: 1:35 PM IST.

Venue: Aurora Stadium.

PS-W vs MR-W My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Beth Mooney

Batters – Jemimah Rodrigues, Chamari Atapattu, Courtney Webb

All-rounders – Harmanpreet Kaur, Sophie Devine (C), Sophie Molineux (VC), Heather Graham

Bowlers – Georgia Wareham, Lilly Mills, Ellie Falconer

PS-W vs MR-W Probable Playing XIs

Perth Scorchers Women: Sophie Devine (C), Beth Mooney (wk), Chamari Athapaththu, Marizanne Kapp, Heather Graham, Alana King, Chloe Piparo, Mathilda Carmichael, Lilly Mills, Taneale Peschel, Samantha Betts.

Melbourne Renegades Women: Sophie Molineux (C), Jemimah Rodrigues, Courtney Webb, Harmanpreet Kaur, Eve Jones, Jess Duffin, Josephine Dooley (wk), Ella Hayward/Poppy Gardner, Carly Leeson, Ellie Falconer, Holly Ferling.

PS-W vs MR-W Squads

Perth Scorchers Women: Sophie Devine (C), Beth Mooney (wk), Chamari Athapaththu, Marizanne Kapp, Heather Graham, Chloe Piparo, Mathilda Carmichael, Alana King, Lilly Mills, Taneale Peschel, Samantha Betts, Piepa Cleary, Lisa Griffith.

Melbourne Renegades Women: Sophie Molineux (C), Jemimah Rodrigues, Courtney Webb, Harmanpreet Kaur, Evelyn Jones, Jess Duffin, Josephine Dooley (wk), Carly Leeson, Ellie Falconer, Holly Ferling, Makinley Blows, Poppy Gardner, Ella Hayward, Rhiann O Donnell.

