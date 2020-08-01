Paris Saint-Germain beat Lyon 6-5 on penalties on Friday night to win the French League Cup final. After full-time, no side was able to break the deadlock forcing a penalty shootout where PSG held their nerves to emerge victorious. with the win, PSG denied Lyon’s treble. The win will also boost the confidence of the PSG side ahead of their Champions League return. Also Read - Juventus Beat Sampdoria 2-0 to Seal Ninth Consecutive Serie A Title, Twitter Goes Berserk | POSTS

During the shootout, it was Neymar who held his nerves to slot the ball in the bottom corner to draw PSG level as Lyon winger Bertrand Traor's subsequent penalty was saved by Keylor Navas and that meant PSG edged Lyon.

Lyon won the League Cup in 2001, losing four other finals in the competition.

Defender Rafael was shown the red card at the stroke of full-time for his challenge on PSG winger Angel Di Mara on the edge of the penalty area. PSG missed young striker Kylian Mbappe – who picked up an injury in their last encounter.

“This win will give us confidence. There’s a great confidence in the team. Now we want to make sure we’re physically ready for the game against Atalanta,” Sarabia told Canal+ Sport after the match.

“It was an especially difficult game. But it’s true that we won four titles this season. It was important to give a good impression and show good rhythm before the Champions League,” he added.

Verratti told France 2: “To play a 120-minute match, after a four-month hiatus … we suffered. It’s nice to win at the end.”