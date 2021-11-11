Paris: Paris Saint-Germain woman footballer Aminata Diallo has been detained by French police as part of an investigation following an attack on a teammate last Thursday, the club said on Wednesday.Also Read - La Liga: Lionel Messi Texted me to Wish the Best of Luck, Xavi on Argentine Superstar as he is Presented as Barcelona Manager

PSG stated that Diallo was arrested on Wednesday morning by Versailles police. "Paris Saint-Germain condemns in the strongest possible terms the violence committed," PSG said. "Since Thursday evening the club has taken all necessary measures to guarantee the health, well-being and safety of its entire women's team," it added.

The club also added that it will work closely with the Versailles police to clarify the facts. “The club is paying close attention to the progress of the proceedings and will study what action to take,” PSG said.

PSG have confirmed that midfielder Aminata Diallo was taken into police custody today after allegedly being linked to an attack on Kheira Hamraoui. She reportedly hired masked men to injure her PSG teammate, who is competing with her for the same spot in the side. According to French media reports, midfielder Kheira Hamraoui was attacked after an evening out with Diallo and another unnamed teammate. Hamraoui was allegedly dragged out of her car by two masked persons and hit on her legs. Breaking | PSG & France teammate Aminata Diallo in police custody on allegations of attempting to physically injure Kheira Hamraoui to eliminate her in competition for places by having two masked men drag Hamraoui out of her car & punch & hit her legs. More follows. (L’Éq) — Get French Football News (@GFFN) November 10, 2021

The 26-year-old Diallo, who has been capped seven times for France, joined PSG in 2016 and has made more than 60 appearances for the club. She spent time on loan at Atletico Madrid last season.

