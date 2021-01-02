Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain has announced Mauricio Pochettino as their manager. The Argentine signed a – year contract with PSG after they fired Thomas Tuchel recently. Pochettinho last managed Premier League giants Tottenham Hotspur till November 2019. Also Read - Year Ender 2020: Lionel Messi Threatening to Leave Barcelona to Novak Djokovic Flouting COVID-19 Rules, Top Sporting Controversies of The Year

Mauricio Pochettino signed an 18-month deal, with the option to extend for another year with Paris Saint-Germain.

Pochettino said he is honoured to join PSG and is eager to work with some of the best players in the world.

“I am really happy and honoured to become the new coach of Paris Saint-Germain,” he told the club’s website.

“As you know, this club has always held a special place in my heart.

“I have wonderful memories, especially of the unique atmosphere of the Parc des Princes.

“I return to the Club today with a lot of ambition and humility, and am eager to work with some of the world’s most talented players.”

Pochettino has also played for PSG in the past. During his three-year stint with the French giants in early 2000s, making Pochettino made 95 appearances in all competitions as he also donned the captain arm-band for the club

PSG sacked Tuchel on Tuesday after his two and a half year stint with the French giants. Under Tuchler PSG won two Ligue 1 titles in 2019 and 2020, the Coupe de France and Coupe de la Ligue in 2020, two Trophées de Champions in 2018 and 2019.

“I would like to thank Thomas Tuchel and his staff for all they have contributed to the club,” said Nasser Al-Khelaïfi, Chairman and CEO of Paris Saint-Germain. “Thomas has put a lot of energy and passion into the job, and we will of course remember the good moments we shared together. I wish him all the best for the future.”

PSG are currently third on the points table in the Ligue 1 with 35 points in 17 matches. They are just one point short of Lyon and Lille. While the French giants will face a tough Barcelona test in the UEFA Champions League round of 16.