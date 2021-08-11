Paris: It was a historic moment when Lionel Messi finally arrived in Paris via a private jet on Tuesday afternoon to complete his signing with the Qatar-backed club. As expected, the ex-Barcelona legend got a rousing reception across the city. While PSG fans kept pouring in their best wishes for Messi, the president of the Ligue 1 club Nasser al-Khelaifi reacted to the development.Also Read - Lionel Messi PSG Press Conference Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch Ex-Barcelona Legend

A 'proud' PSG President welcomed Messi and his family to the club and said that he was 'delighted'. "I am delighted that Lionel Messi has chosen to join Paris St-Germain and we are proud to welcome him to Paris, with his family," he said.

"He did not hide his desire to continue to evolve at the highest level and to win trophies. The ambition of the club is of course identical. The addition of Leo to our world-class team confirms the relevance and success of our recruitment. Together with our great coach and his staff, I look forward to seeing our team make history for all of our supporters around the world," he added further.

Messi also said that he was excited o start a new chapter at PSG. "I am excited to begin a new chapter of my career at Paris Saint-Germain. Everything about the club matches my football ambitions," Messi said Tuesday in a statement.

“I know how talented the squad and the coaching staff are here. I am determined to help build something special for the club and the fans, and I am looking forward to stepping out onto the pitch at the Parc des Princes.”