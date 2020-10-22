Amid all the speculation surrounding the transfer of PSG star Neymar to Barcelona, reports suggest that the Messi-Neymar reunion will not happen as the Brazilian striker wants to stay at his present club as he believes that they could go a step ahead and win the Champions League. Also Read - Manchester City Preparing £15m Bid to Sign Lionel Messi During January Transfer Window: Report

According to LeParisien, the ex-Barca player is looking to strike a new deal with PSG which would make him richer. The 28-year-old's contract is set to run out in the summer of 2022 and is now open to the idea of renewing terms with the Ligue 1 side.

Earlier, there was huge drama around Messi – who had made up his mind of leaving Camp Nou – after Barca were thrashed 8-2 by Bayern Munich in the Champions League recently. It was believed that Messi wants to reunite with Pep Guardiola at Manchester City. But all that did not happen as Messi made a U-turn on this episode by deciding to continue with the club he started out with as a young 14-year-old.

Messi said that he did not want to drag Barca – a club that has given him everything – to court over a legal battle. Eventually, all was settled and Messi is now a part of the Barca side for this season and there is a question mark that still remains over his future at the club once his contract expires next year.

A couple of days back, Messi scored in Barca’s 5-1 win over Ferencvaros and broke a number of records in the process. Messi is the first player to ever since in 16 consecutive seasons of the tournament.

It would be interesting to see if Barcelona face-off with PSG in the knockout stage of the ongoing UEFA Champions League.