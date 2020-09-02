PSG star Neymar has tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday. As confirmed by the club, the Brazilian is among the three players who contracted the deadly virus. The other two players are Angel Di María, Leandro Paredes. Also Read - Barcelona Slammed For Showing Lionel Messi Modelling New 2020/21 Home Kit | POSTS

"Three @PSG_English players are confirmed positive after a Sars CoV2 test and have undergone the appropriate health protocols. All players and staff will continue to be tested over the next few days," PSG said in a tweet.

After PSG’s successful Champions League, Neymar – who had a good season – was off to Ibiza for a holiday and it is believed that is where he contracted it.

With the Ligue 1 already underway, Neymar and the other two players could miss a few games before they can start playing for the Old Lady. They will play their season opener in the French League against Lens on September 11.

This would come as a massive setback for the side.