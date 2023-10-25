Home

Sports

PSG vs AC Milan, UCL 2023-24 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch UEFA Champions League Match Online and on TV

PSG vs AC Milan, UCL 2023-24 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch UEFA Champions League Match Online and on TV

Here are the details of when and where to watch PSG vs AC Milan, UCL 2023-24 Live Streaming match online and on TV.

PSG vs AC Milan, UCL 2023-24 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch UEFA Champions League Match Online and on TV. (Image: Twitter)

Paris: A group containing Paris Saint-Germain, AC Milan, Newcastle and Borussia Dortmund is proving as competitive as predicted. PSG hosts Milan in an exciting UEFA Champions League match and it will see brothers Lucas (PSG) and Theo (Milan) Hernandez playing against each other and PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma facing his former team.

Trending Now

You may like to read

What is the timing of the UCL 2023-24 match between PSG and AC Milan ?

The UEFA Champions League match between PSG and AC Milan will be played on Thursday (October 26) from 12:30 AM (IST) onwards.

Where is the UCL 2023-24 match between PSG and AC Milan going to be played?

The UEFA Champions League match between PSG and AC Milan will be played at Parc des Princes, Paris.

Where can I watch the UCL 2023-24 match between PSG and AC Milan on TV ?

The UEFA Champions League match between PSG and AC Milan will be telecasted in Sony Sports Network India.

Where can I live stream the UCL 2023-24 match between PSG and AC Milan in India?

The UEFA Champions League match between PSG and AC Milan will be live streamed on SonyLiv app.

PSG Probable Playing XI: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Skriniar, L. Hernandez; Zaire-Emery, Ugarte, Vitinha; Dembele, Ramos, Mbappe.

AC Milan Playing XI: Maignan; Calabria, Thiaw, Tomori, T. Hernandez; Musah, Krunic, Reijnders; Pulisic, Giroud, Leao.

Head-to-head – Matches: 4, PSG: 0, AC Milan: 2, Draws: 2

Form: PSG (all competitions): W-W-D-L-W-W, AC Milan (all competitions): W-W-W-D-W-L

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.