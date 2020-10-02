Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Paris Saint-Germain vs Angers SCO Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Ligue 1 2020-21 – Fantasy Football Tips, Dream11 Prediction, Probable XIs For Today's Match PSG vs ANG at Parc des Princes: In the upcoming Ligue 1 2020-21 fixture on Friday late night, defending champs Paris Saint-Germain will take on Angers SCO in another exciting game of the competition. The Ligue 1 match between PSG vs ANG will be played at Parc des Princes. Defending champions Paris Paris Saint-Germain did not have the best of the starts with two losses from their opening two matches. However, they made a comeback after winning the next three against Metz, Nice and Reims and have not conceded a single goal in those three fixtures. The two sides are level on points, with 9 points apiece but PSG sit above their opponents with a superior goal difference. PSG and Angers have met each other 11 times since 2011. Paris Saint-Germain have come out victorious on 10 occasions, with one game ending in a draw. Angers have not bagged all three points against the Parisians ever. The TV broadcast and online live streaming of Ligue 1 2020-21 will be available on Sony Sports Network.

Kick-Off Time: The Ligue 1 2020-21 football match between Paris Saint-Germain and Angers SCO will start at 12.30 AM IST – October 3 in India.

Venue: Parc des Princes.

My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper – Keylor Navas

Defenders – Presnel Kimpembe, Marquinhos, Boubacar Traore, Florenzi

Midfielders – Thomas Mangani, Pablo Sarabia, Verratti, Julian Draxler (VC)

Forwards – Kylian Mbappe (C), Mauro Icardi

PSG vs ANG Predicted Playing XIs

Paris Saint-Germain: Navas; Florenzi, Marquinhos, Kimpembe, Bakker; Paredes, Verratti, Draxler; Sarabia, Icardi, Mbappe.

Angers SCO: Bernardoni; Bamba, Traore, Pavlovic, Nouri; Capelle, Fulgini, Mangani; Thioub, Bahoken, Bobichon.

PSG vs ANG SQUADS

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG): Keylor Navas, Sergio Rico, Marcin Bulka, Garissone Innocent, Thiago Silva, Presnel Kimpembe, Thilo Kehrer, Marquinhos, Thomas Meunier, Abdou Diallo, Mitchel Bakker, Colin Dagba, Nianzou Kouassi, Loïc Mbe Soh, Marco Verratti, Leandro Paredes, Ángel Di María, Juan Bernat, Pablo Sarabia, Ander Herrera, Julian Draxler, Idrissa Gueye, Adil Aouchiche, Kylian Mbappé, Edinson Cavani, Neymar, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, Mauro Icardi, Layvin Kurzawa, Arnaud Kalimuendo Muinga.

Angers (ANG): Paul Bernardoni, Danijel Petkovic, Ludovic Butelle, Romain Thomas, Mateo Pavlovic, Ismael-Traore, Elhadji Pape-Diaw, Rayan Ait Nouri, Souleyman-Doumbia, Enzo Ebosse, Abdoulaye Bamba, Vincent Manceau, Haithem Loucif, Zinedine Ould-Khaled, Angelo Fulgini, Antonin Bobichon, Thomas Mangani, Lassana Couibaly, Jimmy Cabot, Mathias Pereira Lage, Pierrick Capelle, Anthony Mancini, Waniss Taibi, Thomas Toure, Kevin Bemanga, Sada Thioub, Farid El Mellali, Mohamed-Ali Cho, Stephane Bahoken, Rachid Alioui, Lois Diony.

