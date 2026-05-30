PSG Vs Arsenal, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Final Preview: When, where to watch – All you need to know

It will not just be a battle of 22 players inside the pitch but also between the philosophies of head coaches Mikel Arteta and Luis Enrique who once shared the dressing room as youngsters in Barcelona. Get the full preview and live streaming details of the 2025-26 UEFA Champions League final tonight

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vicha Kvaratskhelia (1st R) of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) breaks through during the UEFA Champions League semi-final second leg football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Bayern Munich in Munich, Germany, May 6, 2026. (Photo credit: IANS)

It all comes down to this. Newly crowned English Premier League champions Arsenal, who ended their 22-year wait for a top-flight title earlier this month, face reigning champions Paris Saint-Germain in the much awaited 2025-26 UEFA Champions League final at the iconic Puskas Arena in Budapest.

While Mikel Arteta’s Gunners are hoping to put an end to their wait for an elusive European title, Luis Enrique’s Parisians have their sights set at winning the Champions League for the 2nd time in a row. Last year, PSG had blanked Inter Milan 5-0 in the final at Munich and they will be looking for nothing less than that this year as well.

This will be Arsenal’s first UEFA Champions League final in more than a decade with their previous appearance coming in 2006 when they lost to FC Barcelona 2-1. As for PSG, it will be their 3rd UCL final and 2nd on the trot, which is the first time a holder has made it to back-to-back finals since Real Madrid in 2016/17 and 2017/18.

It will not just be a battle of 22 players inside the pitch but also between the philosophies of head coaches Mikel Arteta and Luis Enrique who once shared the dressing room as youngsters in Barcelona. While Paris has operated as an all out attacking team since Enrique’s arrival, the Londoners have built a reputation of being one of the most solid defensive units across Europe under Arteta’s leadership over the last few years.

The Gunners, who saw off Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City in the Premier League title race, finished the league stages at the summit, winning all of their 8 matches without dropping a single point. They defeated Sporting (1-0 on agg) in the quarter-finals before beating Atletico Madrid (2-1 on agg) in the semis to reach their first final since 2005/06.

Paris, on the other hand, had a tougher route to the final but they played like true reigning champions, beating Liverpool (4-0 on agg) in the quarters and tournament favorites Bayern Munich (6-5 on agg) in the semis.

Notably, they made a remarkable comeback in the tournament after finishing 10th in the league stages, outside of the automatic qualification zones for the round of 16. The defeated Ligue 1 rivals Monaco (5-4 on agg) in the playoffs before thrashing Club World Cup champions Chelsea (8-2 on agg) in the round of 16. Their best display came in the semi-finals against Bayern who were locked out in the 2nd leg 1-1 after the reigning champions won the 1st leg by 5-4.

Last year in the semis, Paris had beaten the North Londoners 3-1 on aggregate on route to winning their maiden European title and they have a chance to do it again, this time in an one-off final. In the head-to-head battle, PSG are ahead with 2 wins while Arsenal has won only once against the French outfit in their previous 5 meetings. The other two matches ended in draws.

PSG Vs Arsenal, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Final Preview: Live Streaming details

The PSG Vs Arsenal, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 final will be live streamed exclusively on the Sony LIV app/website as well as the Sony Sports network on television screens.