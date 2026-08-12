PSG Vs Aston Villa, UEFA Super Cup 2026: History and live streaming – All you need to know

PSG will face Aston Villa at the Red Bull Arena Salzburg in the European season opener. Get the preview and live streaming details right here

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Members of PSG celebrate their victory during the awarding ceremony after the UEFA Champions League final match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Arsenal in Budapest, Hungary, May 30, 2026. (Xinhua via IANS)

Paris Saint-Germain will face Aston Villa in the 2026 UEFA Super Cup on Wednesday, August 12, with the Champions League winners taking on the Europa League holders at Stadion Salzburg in Austria.

The match is scheduled to kick off at 9pm CET. In India, the game will begin at 12:30am on Thursday, August 13. The match will be broadcast on Sony Sports Network and streamed live on SonyLIV.

The UEFA Super Cup brings together the winners of Europe’s two main club competitions. PSG qualified after winning the Champions League, while Aston Villa earned their place by lifting the Europa League.

When did the UEFA Super Cup begin?

The idea for the competition came from Dutch journalist Anton Witkamp, who wanted a match between the European champions and the Cup Winners’ Cup holders. The first contest was played in 1973, although it was not officially sanctioned by UEFA at the time.

The first UEFA-sanctioned Super Cup was played in 1974, with Ajax beating AC Milan over two legs. The competition remained a two-legged contest for much of its early history before UEFA introduced the current one-match format in 1998.

Since 2000, the Champions League winners have faced the UEFA Cup or Europa League winners. The match is now played at a different European venue each year.

Previous winners

Real Madrid are the most successful club in Super Cup history, having won the trophy six times. Barcelona and AC Milan have won it five times each, while Liverpool has lifted it four times.

PSG are the defending champions. They won their first Super Cup last year after coming from two goals down to draw 2-2 with Tottenham before winning 4-3 on penalties.

Aston Villa have also won the competition. Their only previous appearance came in 1982, when they defeated Barcelona 3-1 on aggregate over two legs.

PSG’s back-to-back appearance

PSG are making their second straight Super Cup appearance and will try to become the fourth club to retain the trophy. Their first appearance came in 1996, when they lost to Juventus over two legs.

The French side now return as defending champions after another successful Champions League campaign. Villa, meanwhile, are back in the Super Cup after more than four decades.

PSG given extra dressing room

PSG had raised concerns about their dressing-room facilities at Red Bull Arena before the match. The French club felt the away dressing room was too small compared with the space given to Aston Villa, who are using Red Bull Salzburg’s home dressing room.

PSG officials made their concerns known to UEFA during a meeting on Monday. UEFA then gave PSG an additional room normally used by match officials, giving Luis Enrique’s team more space. No officials were moved to make room for the French side. The decision came after PSG stressed that, as defending Super Cup champions, they wanted facilities comparable to those of Villa.