Dream11 Team Predictions

PSG vs BAY, Fantasy Tips UEFA Champions League 2020-21: Captain, Predicted XIs For Today’s PSG vs Bayern Munich Football Match at Parc des Princes 12:30 AM IST April 13 Wednesday: Also Read - KKR vs MI Dream11 Team Prediction VIVO IPL 2021: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians T20 Match 5 at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai 7.30 PM IST April 13 Tuesday

Thomas Muller would be the one shouldering the responsibility of scoring in the absence of Robert Lewandowski when Bayern Munich take on PSG in the second leg UCL match on Wednesday. While PSG comes into the match on the back of a 4-1 win over Strasbourg, Bayern would look for a much-needed win after a 1-1 draw against Berlin Union in a Bundesliga clash. Also Read - AMB vs EME Dream11 Team Predictions, Fantasy Cricket Tips Kerala Women's T20 Match 18: Captain, Vice-captain, Probable XIs For Today's Team Amber vs Team Emerald at Sanathana Dharma College Ground at 2 PM IST April 4 Sunday

Dream11 Guru Tips And Prediction PSG vs Bayern Munich, Dream11 Tips and Prediction UEFA Champions League 2020-21, PSG vs BAY Dream11 Prediction, Today’s Football Match Prediction, Today Football Match Tips, Barcelona vs PSG, PSG vs Bayern Munich Today’s Match Playing xi, Today Match Playing xi, BAY playing xi, PSG playing xi, dream 11 guru tips, Dream11 Prediction for today’s match., PSG vs Bayern Munich Fantasy Tips, PSG vs Bayern Munich Predictions, PSG vs Bayern Munich playing XI, PSG vs Bayern Munich Dream11 Team. Also Read - NAM vs UGA Dream11 Team Predictions, Fantasy Cricket Tips 1st T20I: Captain, Probable XIs For Today's Namibia vs Uganda at Windhoek at 6 PM IST April 3 Saturday

Kick-Off Time: The UEFA Champions League match between PSG vs Bayern Munich will start at 12:30 AM IST.

Venue: Parc des Princes.

PSG vs BAY My Dream11 Team

Manuel Neuer (BAY), David Alaba (BAY), Marquinhos (PSG), Alphonso Davies (BAY), Marco Verratti (PSG), Leroy Sane (PSG), Leandro Paredes (PSG), Kingsley Coman (BAY), Neymar (PSG), Kylian Mbappe (PSG) and Thomas Muller (BAY).

Likely Starting XI

Paris Saint-Germain: Keylor Navas, Abdou Diallo, Marquinhos, Layvin Kurzawa, Alessandro Florenzi, Neymar, Leandro Paredes, Marco Verratti, Moise Kean, Kylian Mbappé, Ángel Di María

Bayern Munich: Manuel Neuer, David Alaba, Jérôme Boateng, Lucas Hernández, Benjamin Pavard, Thomas Müller, Leon Goretzka, Corentin Tolisso, Robert Lewandowski, Kingsley Coman, Serge Gnabry

SQUADS

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG): Keylor Navas, Sergio Rico, Marcin Bulka, Garissone Innocent, Thiago Silva, Presnel Kimpembe, Thilo Kehrer, Marquinhos, Thomas Meunier, Abdou Diallo, Mitchel Bakker, Colin Dagba, Nianzou Kouassi, Loïc Mbe Soh, Marco Verratti, Leandro Paredes, Ángel Di María, Juan Bernat, Pablo Sarabia, Ander Herrera, Julian Draxler, Idrissa Gueye, Adil Aouchiche, Kylian Mbappé, Edinson Cavani, Neymar, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, Mauro Icardi, Layvin Kurzawa, Arnaud Kalimuendo Muinga

Bayern Munich (BAY): Manuel Neuer, Alexander Nübel, Ron-Thorben Hoffmann, Niklas Süle, Benjamin Pavard, Jérôme Boateng, Alphonso Davies, Lucas Hernández, Nianzou Kouassi, David Alaba, Kilian Senkbeil, Chris Richards, Bright Arrey-Mbi, Alexander Lungwitz, Joshua Kimmich, Javi Martínez, Leroy Sané, Douglas Costa, Leon Goretzka, Bouna Sarr, Marc Roca, Corentin Tolisso, Thomas Müller, Kingsley Coman, Angelo Stiller, Daniels Ontuzans, Malik Tillman, Jamal Musiala, Serge Gnabry, Robert Lewandowski, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, Joshua Zirkzee, Jann-Fiete Arp, Leon Dajaku, Armindo Sieb

PSG vs BAY Dream11 Prediction | PSG vs BAY Dream11 Prediction | Dream11 Prediction | Champions League 2021 | Paris-Saint Germain vs Bayern Munich Dream11 Team Prediction