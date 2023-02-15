Home

PSG vs Bayern Munich LIVE Streaming UEFA Champions League, Round of 16: When and Where to Watch UCL Match Online and on TV

Here are the details of when and where to watch UEFA Champions League match between PSG and Bayern Munich online and on TV.

PSG vs Bayern Munich LIVE Streaming UEFA Champions League, Round of 16: When and Where to Watch UCL Match Online and on TV. (Image: Twitter)

Paris: UEFA Champions League resumes with a stellar game between Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich at the Parc de Princes. A rematch of the 2020 Final won by Bayern pairs two powers that helped stop the Super League in 2021 by refusing to join it. What it was not expected to have at Parc des Princes were the goal scorer and goalkeeper with the best records from the group stage. Mbappé, who scored seven goals across five different Champions League games in the fall, was set to miss most of February with a thigh injury. He made a surprise return to training on Sunday.

When is the Paris Saint-Germain vs Bayern Munich UEFA Champions League match ?

The Paris Saint-Germain vs Bayern Munich UEFA Champions League match will take place on Wednesday, February 15th in India.

What is the timing of the Paris Saint-Germain vs Bayern Munich UEFA Champions League match ?

The Paris Saint-Germain vs Bayern Munich UEFA Champions League match will start at 1:30 AM IST.

Where is the Paris Saint-Germain vs Bayern Munich UEFA Champions match being played?

The Paris Saint-Germain vs Bayern Munich UEFA Champions League match will be played at Parc de Princes, Paris.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Paris Saint-Germain vs Bayern Munich UEFA Champions match ?

The Paris Saint-Germain vs Bayern Munich match will be telecasted live on Sony Ten Network.

Where can you live stream the Paris Saint-Germain vs Bayern Munich UEFA Champions League match ?

The Paris Saint-Germain vs Bayern Munich match live streaming will be available on the SonyLiv app.

