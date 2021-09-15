PSG vs Club Brugge Live Streaming UEFA Champions League

In another exciting clash of the UEFA Champions League, Paris Saint-Germain will face Club Brugge on Thursday (IST). PSG are undoubtedly one of the strongest teams in club football and are favourites to lift the coveted trophy. With Lionel Messi's arrival, PSG have the most destructive attacking line-up with Neymar and Kylian Mbappe already. The French giants have not won a Champions League trophy and this might be the season for them with some fresh recruitments in the transfer window including Messi, Sergio Ramos, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Achraf Hakimi and more. Meanwhile, Club Brugge will look to create an upset in the tournament. Here are the details of when and where to watch the PSG vs Club Brugge UEFA Champions League live match online and on TV.

What are the timings of the PSG vs Club Brugge UEFA Champions League Match?

The PSG vs Club Brugge UEFA Champions League Match will start at 12:30 AM IST on Thursday, September 16.

Where will the PSG vs Club Brugge UEFA Champions League Match being played?

The PSG vs Club Brugge UEFA Champions League Match will be played at Jan Breydel Stadium.

Which TV channel will broadcast the PSG vs Club Brugge UEFA Champions League Match?

The PSG vs Club Brugge UEFA Champions League Match will be telecasted on Sony Sports in India.

Where can you live stream the PSG vs Club Brugge UEFA Champions League Match?

The PSG vs Club Brugge UEFA Champions League Match will be available for streaming on SonyLIV.