Paris Saint-Germain vs RB Leipzig Live Streaming UEFA Champions League in India

In another exciting battle of UEFA Champions League, Paris Saint-Germain will lock horns against RB Leipzig in a mouth-watering Group A clash of Champions League at the Parc des Princes in Paris on Tuesday night (Wednesday in India). Paris Saint-Germain defeated Gerald Baticle's Angers' 2-1 in their last game in Ligue 1 and will look to continue their winning march against the German side. PSG's French striker Kylian Mbappe and Portuguese midfielder Danilo Pereira were on the score sheet as the Ligue 1 giants get past Angers. The only goal from Angers' side was netted by their midfielder Angelo Fulgini. On the other hand, RB Leipzig were held to a 1-1 draw in their previous domestic match against Christian Streich's Freiburg and they will be eager to go back to winning ways. Leipzig's Swedish forward Emil Forsberg broke the deadlock in the first half via a penalty before a second-half goal by South Korean attacker Jeong Woo-yeong cancelled it out. Here are the details of when and where to watch the Paris Saint-Germain vs RB Leipzig live football match online in India.

When is the Paris Saint-Germain vs RB Leipzig UEFA Champions League match?

The Paris Saint-Germain vs RB Leipzig UEFA Champions League match will take place on Wednesday, October 20 in India.

What are the timings of the Paris Saint-Germain vs RB Leipzig UEFA Champions League match?

The Paris Saint-Germain vs RB Leipzig UEFA Champions League match will start at 12:30 AM IST (India).

Where is the Paris Saint-Germain vs RB Leipzig UEFA Champions League match being played?

The Paris Saint-Germain vs RB Leipzig UEFA Champions League match will be played at the Parc des Princes in Paris.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Paris Saint-Germain vs RB Leipzig UEFA Champions League match?

The Paris Saint-Germain vs RB Leipzig UEFA Champions League match will be telecasted on Sony Ten 1 HD and Sony Ten 1 SD in India.

Where can you live stream the Paris Saint-Germain vs RB Leipzig UEFA Champions League match?

The Paris Saint-Germain vs RB Leipzig UEFA Champions League match will be live-streamed on SonyLiv and JIOTV app in India.

PSG vs LEP Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Keylor Navas

Defenders: Benjamin Henrichs, Achraf Hakimi, Presnel Kimpembe, Mohamed Simakan

Midfielders: Emil Forsberg, Neymar, Ander Herrera (VC), Christopher Nkunku

Strikers: Kylian Mbappe (C), Silva Andre

PSG vs LEP Probable Playing XIs

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG): Keylor Navas, Achraf Hakimi, Presnel Kimpembe, Sergio Ramos, Marquinhos, Neymar, Ander Herrera, Julian Draxler, Idrissa Gueye, Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi.

RB Leipzig (LEP): Peter Gulacsi, Mohamed Simakan, Benjamin Henrichs, Willi Orban, Lukas Klostermann, Christopher Nkunku, Emil Forsberg, Dani Olmo, Dominik Szoboszlai, Silva Andre, Yussuf Poulsen.

PSG vs LEP SQUADS

Paris Saint-Germain: Gianluigi Donnarumma, Presnel Kimpembe, Marquinhos, Achraf Hakimi, Nuno Mendes, Neymar, Angel Di Maria, Marco Verratti, Idrissa Gueye, Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi, Abdou Diallo, Ander Herrera, Leandro Paredes, Keylor Navas, Danilo Pereira, Rafinha Alcantara, Georginio Wijnaldum, Mauro Icardi, Thilo Kehrer, Teddy Alloh, Colin Dagba, Sergio Ramos, Eric Ebimbe, Denis Franchi, Layvin Kurzawa, Juan Bernat, Julian Draxler, Sergio Rico, Alexandre Letellier, Nathan Bitumazala, Bandiougou Fadiga, El Chadaille Bitshiabu, Xavi Simons, Edouard Michut, Ismael Gharbi.

RB Leipzig: Peter Gulacsi, Angelino, Lukas Klostermann, Willi Orban, Nordi Mukiele, Josko Gvardiol, Kevin Kampl, Christopher Nkunku, Amadou Haidara, Yussuf Poulsen, Andre-Silva, Emil Forsberg, Dani Olmo, Konrad Laimer, Tyler Adams, Mohamed Simakan, Hugo Novoa, Josep Martinez, Benjamin Henrichs, Philipp Tschauner, Marcelo Saracchi, Dominik Szoboszlai, Ilaix Moriba, Joscha Wosz, Sidney Raebiger, Ben Klefisch, Marcel Halstenberg, Brian Brobbey.