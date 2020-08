Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Paris Saint-Germain vs RB Leipzig Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Champions League 2019-20 Semifinal 1 – Football Tips For Today's Match PSG vs LEP at Estadio da Luiz: In an exciting UEFA Champions League 2019-20 semifinal encounter on Tuesday evening, Paris Saint-Germain will square off against RB Leipzig at the Estadio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica – August 19 in India. The UEFA Champions League PSG vs LEP match will kick-off at 12.30 AM IST. PSG won their quarter-final game against Atalanta after they scored 2 goals in the closing moments of the game. The French leaders showed their character after being down 0-1 for most of the game and then pulled a victory out of nowhere.

On the other hand, Leipzig won the game against Atletico in what can be called an upset win and a spirited display. Tony Adams scored the 88th-minute goal to send the team from Madrid packing. The online live streaming and TV broadcast of the UEFA Champions League will be available for the Indian audience on Sony Liv App and Sony Sports network respectively.

Kick-Off Time: The UEFA Champions League semifinal match between Paris Saint-Germain and RB Leipzig will start at 12.30 AM IST – August 18 in India.

Venue: Estadio da Luiz.

My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper – Keylor Navas

Defenders – T. Silva, J. Bernat, Marcel Halsteberg, Lukas Klostermann

Midfielders – Sabitzer, Adams, Marquinos

Forwards – Neymar (VC), Kylian Mbappe (C), Poulsen

PSG vs LEP Predicted Playing XIs

Paris Saint-Germain: Keylor Navas, Marquinhos, Thilo Kehrer, Layvin Kurzawa, Thomas Meunier, Leandro Paredes, Idrissa Gueye, Kylian Mbappé, Edinson Cavani, Neymar, Pablo Sarabia.

RB Leipzig: Péter Gulácsi, Marcel Halstenberg, Lukas Klostermann, Tyler Adams, Angeliño, Konrad Laimer, Dani Olmo, Kevin Kampl, Marcel Sabitzer, Amadou Haidara, Timo Werner.

PSG vs LEP SQUADS

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG): Keylor Navas, Sergio Rico, Marcin Bulka, Garissone Innocent, Thiago Silva, Presnel Kimpembe, Thilo Kehrer, Marquinhos, Thomas Meunier, Abdou Diallo, Mitchel Bakker, Colin Dagba, Nianzou Kouassi, Loïc Mbe Soh, Marco Verratti, Leandro Paredes, Ángel Di María, Juan Bernat, Pablo Sarabia, Ander Herrera, Julian Draxler, Idrissa Gueye, Adil Aouchiche, Kylian Mbappé, Edinson Cavani, Neymar, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, Mauro Icardi, Layvin Kurzawa, Arnaud Kalimuendo Muinga.

RB Leipzig (LEP): Alex Dos Santos, Antonio Adan, Jan Oblak, Manu Sanchez, Renan Lodi, Felipe Monteiro, Mario Hermoso, Caio Henrique, Stefan Savic, Kieran Trippier, Jose Gimenez, Sime Vrsaljko, Santiago Arias, Oscar Clemente, Rodrigo Riquelme, Toni Moya, Thomas Lemar, Marcos Llorente, Thomas Partey, Angel Correa, Yannick Carrasco, Saul Niguez, Koke, Hector Herrera, Ivan Saponjic, Joao Felix, Sergio Camello, Vitolo, Alvaro Morata, Diego Costa.

